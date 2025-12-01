Natco Pharma share price rises 5% on rating update; check key details here

Natco Pharma Share Price Today: Shares of pharmaceutical company Natco Pharma were ruling higher on the bourses on Monday, December 1, 2025, on the back of the news that the credit rating agency ICRA has reaffirmed and assigned the credit ratings of the company. Following the news, the company’s stock price rose 5 per cent to ₹922.15 on BSE intraday trade on Monday.

The stock has rebounded nearly 40 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹660.05 per share, touched earlier this year on April 7 on BSE. However, Natco Pharma remains more than 38 per cent below its 52-week high of ₹1,504, recorded last year on December 10 on BSE.

That said, the pharmaceutical counter continued to attract buying interest on Monday. At 10:51 AM, Natco Pharma shares were trading at ₹914.85, up 4.16 per cent from the previous close of ₹878.30 on BSE. The benchmark BSE Sensex , meanwhile, was trading higher by 154 points or 0.18 per cent at 85,861. A combined total of nearly 3 million equity shares worth approximately ₹273.42 crore changed hands on the NSE and BSE by midday. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹16,378.70 crore on BSE. According to BSE data, Natco Pharma on a consolidated basis has a trailing twelve-month earnings per share (EPS) of 85.79, a cash EPS (CEPS) of 100.04, a price-to-earnings (PE) ratio of 10.66, a return on equity (ROE) of 22.18, and a price-to-book ratio of 2.39.

Natco Pharma announces update on credit rating Instrument Previous Rated Amount (Rs. crore) Current Rated Amount (Rs. crore) Rating Outstanding Long-term/Short-term – Fund-based Working Capital Limits 930 930 [ICRA]AA (Stable)/[ICRA]A1+; reaffirmed Long-term/Short-term – Non-fund Based Working Capital Limits 120 120 [ICRA]AA (Stable)/[ICRA]A1+; reaffirmed Long-term/Short-term – Unallocated Limits 100 100 [ICRA]AA (Stable)/[ICRA]A1+; reaffirmed and assigned for enhanced amount Long-term – Fund Based – Term Loan - 400 [ICRA]AA (Stable); assigned for enhanced amount Commercial Paper 400 400 [ICRA]A1+; reaffirmed Natco Pharma, in a regulatory filing, has informed the exchanges that the credit rating agency ICRA Limited has reaffirmed and assigned credit ratings for Natco Pharma’s various debt instruments. It has reaffirmed the long-term and short-term fund-based working capital limits at [ICRA]AA (Stable)/[ICRA]A1+.