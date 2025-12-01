Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Lenskart Solutions shares jumped 4.7 per cent on the BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹430.8 per share. The buying on the counter came after the company released its September quarter (Q2FY26) results.

At 9:24 AM, Lenskart Solutions’ share price was trading 1.19 per cent higher at ₹419.25 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.32 per cent at 85,977.01.

The company has a total market capitalisation of ₹72,734.43 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹438.65 and 52-week low was at ₹355.7.

Lenskart Solutions Q2 results: Key highlights

Recently listed eyewear retailer Lenskart posted a nearly 20 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) jump in net profit for the September quarter, reaching ₹103.5 crore, up from ₹86.3 crore a year earlier.

Its revenue from operations climbed 21 per cent from a year earlier to ₹2,096 crore, compared with ₹1,735.7 crore in the same period last year.

The total expenses rose 18 per cent in the September quarter to ₹1,980.3 crore, up from ₹1,671 crore a year earlier and ₹1,836.6 crore in the previous quarter.

Lenskart’s consolidated segment data shows India remained the company’s primary growth engine, generating ₹1,230.6 crore in revenue for the September quarter, up from ₹1,169.2 crore in the June quarter and ₹1,088.8 crore a year earlier.

Its international business delivered ₹879.6 crore in revenue, compared with ₹736.5 crore in the prior quarter and ₹658.3 crore in the year-ago period.

Management guidance Lenskart expects India’s eyewear market to nearly double over the next five years, rising from $9.2 billion in FY25 to $17.2 billion by FY30, according to the shareholder letter. The company cites expanding eye-testing infrastructure, a growing base of first-time users and increasing demand for prescription eyewear across major cities and smaller markets as key drivers of the projected growth. Lenskart also said its “B by Lenskart Smart Glasses” will reach consumers by Q4 FY26, putting the eyewear retailer among a growing roster of companies betting on next-generation wearable technology. ALSO READ | Why did Arvind SmartSpaces share price jump 5% in trade today? Find here Similar to its vertically integrated model for prescription eyeglasses, Lenskart is deploying a full-stack approach in which it is designing the hardware, developing the software and mobile app in-house, powered by the Gemini AI platform.

Analysts view Kranthi Bathini, director of equity strategy, WealthMills Securities, believes the stock is fully priced in despite decent numbers. “The results are decent, but given the rich valuations, there has to be clear visibility on the sustainability of these profits. To me, the stock looks fully priced,” said Kranti Bathini. “I would wait for a few more quarters before making any serious investment decision at these levels. For now, I will use the current momentum and exuberance only for trading, not long-term investing. That apart, Jefferies had initiated coverage on Lenskart stock with a ‘Buy’ rating and a price target of ₹500 after the stock debuted on the bourses, arguing that the company’s business fundamentals and long-term growth potential remain firmly intact.