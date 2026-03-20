Natco Pharma shares gain 4% as board to mull demerger next week

Demerger: Shares of smallcap pharmaceutical company Shares of smallcap pharmaceutical company Natco Pharma were in focus on Friday ahead of a key board meeting scheduled next week to consider a demerger proposal.

The pharma stock opened 1 per cent higher at ₹950 on the National Stock Exchange and climbed to an intraday high of ₹972.50, up nearly 4 per cent. As of 10:45 AM, its shares were trading 2.5 per cent higher at ₹962.

Investor sentiment was buoyed after the company informed exchanges that its board will meet on March 24 to evaluate a proposed scheme of arrangement. The plan involves the demerger of its agrochemicals division into its wholly owned subsidiary, Natco Crop Health Sciences Ltd.

READ | BHEL rallies 5%, Tata Power hits 52-week high; what's driving power stocks? "The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, the 24th day of March 2026 to consider among other things, the Scheme of Arrangement for the demerger of Agrochemicals Division on a going concern basis into its Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the Company i.e., Natco Crop Health Sciences Limited," said the Hyderabad headquartered pharmaceutical company in filing. In another related development, the drug maker has announced the launch of Semaglutide injection in India after receiving approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO). Semaglutide is indicated for the treatment of adults with insufficiently controlled type 2 diabetes mellitus as an adjunct to diet and exercise.