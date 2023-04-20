National Stock Exchange issues framework for appointing forensic auditor

The stock exchange will define the scope of audit, timelines for completion, and invite quotations from the auditors who are empaneled with the market regulator to conduct the forensic audit, NSE said in a press release.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Thursday issued a framework for the selection of auditors for conducting forensic audits of brokers. Such forensic audits are done particularly in cases of critical violations including misuse of client assets, unauthorised portfolio management services and providing assured returns to the clients.