Westlife FoodWorld share price up 3% on elevating Akshay Jatia as CEO

Westlife FoodWorld share price: Westlife FoodWorld shares rose as much as 2.74 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 727.30 per share, on Wednesday, March 19, 2025.

The rise in the Westlife FoodWorld came after company elevated Akshay Jatia, presently executive director (whole-time director) as chief executive officer (CEO) of the company, in place of Amit Jatia, who shall cease to be such KMP, with effect from the close of business hours on Tuesday, March 18, 2025.

In an exchange filing, Westlife FoodWorld said, “We hereby intimate that Akshay Jatia, presently executive director (whole-time director) of the company has been elevated also as Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) i.e. chief executive officer (CEO) of the Company, in place and stead of Amit Jatia, who shall cease to be such KMP, with effect from the close of business hours on Tuesday, March 18, 2025.”

Furthermore, the company clarified that both Amit Jatia and Akshay Jatia will continue as Directors on the Board of Directors of the Company, and that there is no change in the composition of the Board of Directors of the Company i.e. Westlife Foodworld Limited, and further that there is no change in the composition of the Board of Directors of the subsidiary of the Company, Hardcastle Restaurants Private Limited, of which subsidiary Saurabh Kalra continues to be the managing director.

Financially, Westlife Foodworld, the operator of McDonald's in India, reported a 59 per cent drop in Q3FY25 profit, as cost-conscious consumers cut back on discretionary spending amid still-high food prices. Its consolidated profit after tax stood at a little over Rs 7 crore for Q3FY25, from Rs 17.3 crore a year ago.

About Westlife FoodWorld

Westlife Development Limited (WDL) is dedicated to establishing and managing McDonald's restaurants across West and South India through its fully owned subsidiary, Hardcastle Restaurants Pvt Ltd (HRPL).

Currently, WDL oversees 319 McDonald's outlets and 223 McCafé locations in key, high-traffic areas such as malls, shopping complexes, high-streets, and residential neighborhoods. The company employs nearly 10,000 people across its operations.

Hardcastle Restaurants was founded in 1995 as a joint venture with McDonald's Corporation, USA. In 2011, McDonald's Corporation exited the joint venture by selling its 50 per cent stake to HRPL.

Since then, HRPL has operated as the master franchisee of McDonald's in India, under an agreement signed in 2010. This agreement allows HRPL to provide the initial capital for the business, while still receiving operational and technical support from McDonald's Corporation.

The market capitalisation of Westlife FoodWorld is Rs 11,264.05 crore, according to BSE.

At 12:01 PM, Westlife FoodWorld shares were trading 2.04 per cent higher at Rs 722.35 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.22 per cent higher at 75,463.56 levels.