Home / Markets / News / Westlife FoodWorld share price up 3% on elevating Akshay Jatia as CEO

Westlife FoodWorld share price up 3% on elevating Akshay Jatia as CEO

Westlife FoodWorld stock rose after it elevated Akshay Jatia, presently executive director (whole-time director) as chief executive officer (CEO), in place of Amit Jatia, effective March 19

equity trading volumes, share market
Representational Image
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2025 | 12:10 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Westlife FoodWorld share price: Fast food restaurant holding company Westlife FoodWorld shares rose as much as 2.74 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 727.30 per share, on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. 
 
The rise in the Westlife FoodWorld came after company elevated Akshay Jatia, presently executive director (whole-time director) as chief executive officer (CEO) of the company, in place of Amit Jatia, who shall cease to be such KMP, with effect from the close of business hours on Tuesday, March 18, 2025.
 
In an exchange filing, Westlife FoodWorld said, “We hereby intimate that Akshay Jatia, presently executive director (whole-time director) of the company has been elevated also as Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) i.e. chief executive officer (CEO) of the Company, in place and stead of Amit Jatia, who shall cease to be such KMP, with effect from the close of business hours on Tuesday, March 18, 2025.”
 
Furthermore, the company clarified that both Amit Jatia and Akshay Jatia will continue as Directors on the Board of Directors of the Company, and that there is no change in the composition of the Board of Directors of the Company i.e. Westlife Foodworld Limited, and further that there is no change in the composition of the Board of Directors of the subsidiary of the Company, Hardcastle Restaurants Private Limited, of which subsidiary Saurabh Kalra continues to be the managing director.
 
Financially, Westlife Foodworld, the operator of McDonald's in India, reported a 59 per cent drop in Q3FY25 profit, as cost-conscious consumers cut back on discretionary spending amid still-high food prices. Its consolidated profit after tax stood at a little over Rs 7 crore for Q3FY25, from Rs 17.3 crore a year ago.
 
About Westlife FoodWorld 

Also Read

IT stocks under pressure: Nifty IT slips 2% ahead of Fed's policy decision

LIC gains 3% in advance talks with a standalone health insurance company

Muthoot Finance rallies 4%, hits all-time high; market cap nears Rs 1 trn

KPI Green Energy gains on Rs 272 crore funding for Gujarat power projects

Rs 4,263-cr order sends GR Infraprojects shares over 14% higher on March 19

 
Westlife Development Limited (WDL) is dedicated to establishing and managing McDonald's restaurants across West and South India through its fully owned subsidiary, Hardcastle Restaurants Pvt Ltd (HRPL). 
 
Currently, WDL oversees 319 McDonald's outlets and 223 McCafé locations in key, high-traffic areas such as malls, shopping complexes, high-streets, and residential neighborhoods. The company employs nearly 10,000 people across its operations.
 
Hardcastle Restaurants was founded in 1995 as a joint venture with McDonald's Corporation, USA. In 2011, McDonald's Corporation exited the joint venture by selling its 50 per cent stake to HRPL. 
 
Since then, HRPL has operated as the master franchisee of McDonald's in India, under an agreement signed in 2010. This agreement allows HRPL to provide the initial capital for the business, while still receiving operational and technical support from McDonald's Corporation.
 
The market capitalisation of Westlife FoodWorld is Rs 11,264.05 crore, according to BSE. 
 
At 12:01 PM, Westlife FoodWorld shares were trading 2.04 per cent higher at Rs 722.35 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.22 per cent higher at 75,463.56 levels.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty rangebound; SMIDs up 2%; PSB, Metal, Realty gain; IT down

Value stocks on the rise but bargains hard to find: ICICI Securities

BSE, Zomato, Tanla: 1 in 10 Nifty500 stocks up over 3% today; how to trade?

Physics Wallah submits pre-filing draft papers with Sebi for IPO: Reports

IT stocks under pressure: Nifty IT slips 2% ahead of Fed's policy decision

Topics :Buzzing stocksBSE NSENSE Nifty50 benchmark indexIndian equity marketsShare priceshare marketIndian stock exchangesIndian stock marketWestlife’s Amit JatiaMcDonald's India

First Published: Mar 19 2025 | 12:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story