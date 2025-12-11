Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 150 pts, Nifty above 25,800; SMIDs in green; India VIX rises 3%
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, December 11, 2025: In the broader markets, the Nifty Midcap100 and Nifty Smallcap100 indices were trading with gains of 0.65 per cent and 0.48 per cent

SI Reporter Mumbai
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Dec 11: Sensex, Nifty were volatile in trade on Thursday

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 10:30 AM IST
10:24 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: IndiGo shares drop 3% on Q3 guidance cut; ₹45k cr M-cap wiped in Dec

Stock Market LIVE Updates: After having wiped out nearly ₹45,000 crore in investors' wealth, shares of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. continued witness selling pressure on Thursday after the crisis-hit airline trimmed its revenue forecast for the third quarter.  The airline's stock fell as much as 3.15 per cent during the day to ₹4,645 per share. READ MORE

10:16 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Eicher Motors joins ₹2-trn market cap club, up 58% from Feb low; what next?

Stock Market LIVE Updates:  Shares of Eicher Motors hit a new high at ₹7,324, gaining 1 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise subdued market. The stock price of the parent company of Royal Enfield (RE), a global manufacturer of middleweight motorcycles, was trading higher for the second straight day, surging 3 per cent during the period. READ MORE

10:09 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Prudential sells 4.5% stake in ICICI Pru AMC for ₹4,900 cr ahead of IPO

Stock Market LIVE Updates: British insurer Prudential said on Thursday it has sold a 4.5 per cent stake in ICICI Prudential Asset Management for ₹4,900 crore (about $545 million) ahead of the Indian fund manager's $1.2 billion IPO that opens on Friday. READ MORE

10:03 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets at 10 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The BSE Sensex index has slipped to 84,271, down 120 points or 0.14 per cent.

Similarly, the Nifty50 is trading at 25,722, lower by 36 points or 0.14 per cent.

In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap index rose 0.22 per cent, while the Nifty SmallCap index dropped 0.02 per cent. 

9:53 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: What makes Motilal Oswal bullish on Siemens Energy?

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The brokerage noted the management's confidence in delivering 10-15 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) sustainable growth in the power transmission segment, aided by margin improvement from pricing power and operating leverage. It also expects adequate utilisation of new capacities coming on stream in FY27, supported by healthy enquiry levels. READ MORE 

9:43 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: KSH International sets IPO price band at ₹365-384

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The company aims to raise ₹710 crore through a combination of fresh issue of 10.9 million shares worth up to ₹420 crore and offer for sale (OFS) of 7.6 million shares worth up to ₹290 crore. Under the OFS, promoters Kushal Subbayya Hegde, Pushpa Kushal Hegde, Rajesh Kushal Hegde, and Rohit Kushal Hegde are the offloading their stale. READ MORE

9:33 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Kaynes Tech rises oveer 2% on short covering

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The trend of volatile moves in Kaynes Tech stock continued on the bourses on Thursday. Kaynes Tech share price rallied over 2.5 per cent today amid short covering. 

The stock had dropped over 10 per cent yesterday, after rising on Tuesday.

9:21 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sectoral markets update

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here's how the sectoral indices on the NSE were faring after the markets opened for trading on Thursday
 

9:20 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: SMIDs trade lower

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Among the broader markets, Nifty Midcap100, and Nifty Smallcap100 indices traded lower by 0.13 per cent, and 0.30 per cent, respectively.
 

9:19 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex heatmap

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here's a glance at the Sensex gainers and losers at the close after market opened on Thursday. 
 

9:18 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty opens at 25,771

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The NSE Nifty50 opened with a gain of 13.40 points or 0.05 per cent at 25,771.40. 
 

9:18 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens above 84,450

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The BSE Sensex started Thursday's trading session at 84,456.75, higher by 65.48 points or 0.08 per cent. 
 

9:13 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Silver rate hits a record high

Stock Market LIVE Updates:  The MCX silver futures scaled a record high of ₹192,590.00 per kg on the MCX. At last check, the March 5 futures of silver were trading at ₹192,464.00, higher by 1.98 per cent.

9:11 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex adds 65 pts in pre-open

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The BSE Sensex added 65.48 points or 0.08 per cent to settle at 84,456.75 in pre-opening session on Thursday.
 

9:09 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty adds 13 pts in pre-open

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The NSE Nifty50 settled the pre-opening session at 25,771.40, higher by 13.40 points or 0.05 per cent.
 
First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 7:52 AM IST

