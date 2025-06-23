Home / Markets / News / Why did IT stocks fall today after Accenture Q3 results? Analysts decode

Why did IT stocks fall today after Accenture Q3 results? Analysts decode

IT stocks today: Accenture's Q3 results show that the adverse macro environment has started impacting clients' tech spending decisions, which may hit IT stocks in the near-term

Accenture
Photo: Wikimedia commons
Nikita Vashisht New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 12:56 PM IST
IT stocks today: After showing healthy growth in deal wins over the past few quarters, global consulting firm Accenture reported first signs of client nervousness during its third quarter results for the financial year 2024-25 (Q3FY25). This, analysts said, could pose a challenge for Indian information technology (IT) companies going ahead, keeping stocks volatile in the near-term.
 
On Friday, Accenture reported Q3FY25 revenue of $17.7 billion, clocking a growth of 7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in local currency/constant currency (CC) and 7.7 per cent in US dollar terms. The growth met the upper end of its 3-7 per cent guidance.
 
The consulting giant's deal bookings, however, declined 6.5 per cent Y-o-Y to $19.7 billion with consulting bookings declining 2.2 per cent Y-o-Y and managed services (outsourcing) bookings 9.8 per cent.
 
Deal bookings also declined 2.9 per cent Y-o-Y on a year-to-date (YTD) basis with outsourcing declining 6.5 per cent and consulting increasing 1.4 per cent during the period.
 
"Revenue from Outsourcing business (up 9 per cent Y-o-Y CC) continued its momentum but decelerated after reporting two successive quarters of double-digit growth. The outsourcing deal booking also declined for a third consecutive quarter with the decline in Q3 sharper at 10 per cent Y-o-Y. Both these factors would concern Indian IT services companies as it indicates that the adverse macro environment has started impacting clients’ tech spending decisions," said Pritesh Thakkar and Sujay Chavan of PL Capital.
 
Concurring with the view, those at Kotak Institutional Equities said their channel checks have indicated a slowdown in net new deal wins and strong activity on vendor consolidations.
 
"We believe that the current environment is not conducive for healthy deal wins for all players. Accenture’s restructuring of service lines to focus on the 'Reinvention theme' can be construed as negative for Indian IT to the extent to which it increases competition in existing large deals," they said.
 
On the bourse, the Nifty IT index fell 1.8 per cent to an intraday low of 38,279 with Infosys, HCL Tech, Wipro, TCS, Mphasis, and Oracle Financial Services being the top losers within the IT pack. By comparison, the Nifty50 index was down 0.66 per cent at 11:50 AM.  CATCH STOCK MARKET LATEST UPDATES TODAY LIVE
 

Slowdown in Gen-AI bookings

Another highlight from the Q3 results of Accenture, whose India business houses over 40 per cent of the company's global workforce, was the slowdown in the company's deal bookings for its Generative artificial intelligence (Gen-AI) vertical.
 
According to analysts the slowdown in Accenture's Gen-AI bookings and revenue growth is a mild negative for Indian IT as the headwinds from generative AI adoption in software development and BPO could offset tailwinds from revenue from new use cases for a period of 2-3 years on a net basis, post which the generative AI impact can be neutral or net positive for the industry.
 
Accenture, however, explained that though customers are struggling with elevated levels of uncertainty, their decision making has improved for consolidation, cost optimisation, and GenAI-led projects. Therefore, gen-AI bookings continue to grow, albeit at a slower pace.
 
Overall, Accenture reported revenue in the Financial Services business at 13 per cent Y-o-Y CC, 7 per cent in Healthcare & Public Services/Products 5 per cent in Communications, and 4 per cent in the Resources vertical.
 
It expects Q4FY25 revenue growth in the range of 1 per cent to 5 per cent Y-o-Y CC and has raised the lower end of its FY25 guidance to 6-7 per cent CC from 5-7 per cent CC provided. With an estimated FY25 inorganic contribution of ~3 per cent, the organic growth guidance for FY25 stands at 3-4 per cent CC.
 

Investment strategy

According to analysts at HSBC, the Indian IT sector grew at 3-4 per cent annually in FY24-25. A high base, GCC expansion, mid-tier market share, GenAI ambiguity, and weak/uncertain macro conditions have restrained growth rates for the sector. This may continue to affect growth in FY26 as well, it said.
 
"While there has been no meaningful deterioration of the demand environment since the 90-day pause on tariff imposition by the US administration in early April, a sharp growth revival hinges on macroeconomic improvement particularly in the US. We prefer Infosys in large-caps, and Coforge in mid-caps," said Nomura.
 
JM Financial suggested picking stocks which offer relative valuation buffer. TCS, Infosys, Mphasis, and Sagility India fall in that category, it said. KIE bets on TechM, Infosys, Coforge, Hexaware, and Indegene.
 

Topics :MarketsThe Smart InvestorIT stocksNifty IT stocksInfosys WiproAccentureTrading strategies

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 12:55 PM IST

