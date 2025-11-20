Home / Markets / News / NBCC up 3% on ₹2,966 crore order win, selling 609 flats in Greater Noida

NBCC up 3% on ₹2,966 crore order win, selling 609 flats in Greater Noida

NBCC is awarded a ₹2,966.1 crore work order by Nagpur Metropolitan Region Development Authority (NMRDA)

NBCC share price
Photo: Shutterstock
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 9:34 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
NBCC shares rose 2.9 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹116.35 per share. At 9:16 AM, NBCC’s share price was up 2.96 per cent at ₹116.35 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.33 per cent at 85,470.92.
 
The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹31,414.5 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹130.6 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹70.82.  

Why were NBCC shares in demand?

The buying at the counter came after two new developments.
 
First, the company was awarded a ₹2,966.1 crore work order by Nagpur Metropolitan Region Development Authority (NMRDA).
 
Under the contract, the company will be the project management consultancy for the development of Naveen Nagpur for NMRDA –Phase-1. 
 
In another development, NBCC also sold 609 residential units at Aspire Leisure Valley and Aspire Centurian Park at Noida (W), through an e-auction at a total sale value of approximately ₹1,069.43 crore. According to the filing, NBCC will get a marketing fee at 1 per cent of the sale value.
 
As per the direction of the Supreme Court, Amrapali Stalled Projects Investments Reconstruction Establishment (ASPIRE) was formed to complete the stuck projects of Amrapali through the NBCC.
 
The state-owned firm was asked to complete 38,000 flats and hand them over to homebuyers. The investment to complete these flats was projected at around ₹8,300 crore.
 
Meanwhile, Delhi-based AU Real Estate said that it has acquired the selling rights for Aspire Leisure Valley (Phase 2) and Aspire Centurian Park from NBCC.
 
"The combined transaction value stands at ₹1,069 crore, covering a total of 609 residential units," the realty firm said in a statement.
 
The company has bought 462 units in the 'Aspire Leisure Valley' project for ₹696.20 crore and 147 units in the 'Aspire Centurian Park' project for ₹373.23 crore.
 
AU Real Estate Director Ashish Agarwal said the company has launched the 'Aspire Leisure Valley' project at an introductory price of ₹7,979 per sq ft.
 
NBCC (India) is a public sector undertaking (PSU) under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India. Established in 1960, NBCC is primarily engaged in the business of project management, construction, and infrastructure development. It is involved in a wide range of sectors, including residential, commercial, institutional, and industrial infrastructure.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rallies 200, Nifty holds 26,100 aided by RIL, HDFC Bank; Adani Ent up 1.5%

Can the Sensex hit 90,000 by December 2025? What tech chart says

Rupee eases after 3-day rally amid trade deal hopes; opens at 88.63

RIL's Big Battery Bet: Why Motilal Oswal sees a new energy upside

Will Nifty scale new highs soon? Analyst decodes with three stock picks

Topics :NBCC (India)Buzzing stocksBSE SensexNSE NiftyNifty 50

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 9:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story