Nelco share price surge 6% in trade on Nov 26; why is stock rallying today?

Shares of computer hardware and equipment company Nelco were ruling higher on the bourses on Wednesday, November 26, after the company announced that it has received additional authorisation under its existing Unified License. The company's stock price advanced 5.83 per cent to log an intraday high of ₹882.8 per share on the NSE.

The upward movement in the share price followed the company’s announcement that the Department of Telecommunications, Ministry of Communications, Government of India, has granted Nelco Limited (the ‘Company’) an additional authorization, namely UL VNO-GMPCS, under the company’s existing Unified License (Virtual Network Operator).

So far during the day, a combined total of 0.10 million equity shares of Nelco, valued at ₹8.24 crore, changed hands on the NSE and BSE. As of November 26, the company's market capitalisation stood at ₹1,987.82 crore on the NSE.

This authorisation will allow Nelco to sell VSAT services of other UL-GMPCS licensees.

"Wish to inform you that the Department of Telecommunications, Ministry of Communications, Government of India, has granted Nelco Limited (the ‘Company’) an additional authorisation, namely UL VNO-GMPCS, under the company’s existing Unified License (Virtual Network Operator)," Nelco said in an exchange filing.

The approval/license is valid for 10 years.

"It may be noted that the company’s Unified License and the validity of the additional UL VNO-GMPCS Services authorization will be co-terminus with the validity of the Unified License (VNO)," Nelco added in the exchange filing.