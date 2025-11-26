Unimech Aerospace rises 3% on plans to acquire stake in Dheya Engineering

Shares of Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Ltd. rose nearly 3 per cent on Wednesday after it approved an investment of up to ₹5.53 crore to acquire 29.99 per cent stake in Dheya Engineering Technologies.

The aerospace and defence company's stock rose as much as 2.74 per cent during the day to ₹ 968.7 per share, the biggest intraday rise since November 10 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 1.3 per cent higher at ₹955.3 apiece, compared to a 0.36 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 9:30 AM.

CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY Shares of the company snapped a two-day losing streak on Wednesday. The counter has fallen 30.5 per cent this year, compared to a 9.9 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Unimech Aerospace has a total market capitalisation of ₹4,873.36 crore.

Unimech Aerospace to acquire 29.9% stake in Dheya Engineering Unimech Aerospace approved an investment of up to ₹5.53 crore to acquire 2,625 Series Seed compulsorily convertible preference shares in Dheya Engineering Technologies Pvt. Ltd., under a share subscription and shareholders’ agreement signed on November 11, 2024. The transaction will give Unimech a 29.99 per cent stake in Dheya, the company said in a statement. The acquisition is expected to be completed by December 31, 2025. Unimech said the strategic investment aligns with its long-term plan to strengthen its presence in the manufacturing domain and deepen synergies across product development, technology and market expansion. The deal is aimed at enabling closer operational collaboration, improving resource utilisation and fostering joint innovation, which the company expects will support sustainable growth and enhance shareholder value, it said.

Dheya Engineering specialises in turbomachinery, product development and advanced engineering services. The company provides end-to-end solutions, from conceptual design to prototype development, testing and certification, for airborne subsystems. Unimech Aerospace Q2 update The revenues for Q2FY26 were expected to be marginally lower when compared to Q1FY26. This decline is attributable to the imposition of US tariffs, which impacted the export revenue realisation, as customers continue to monitor the tariff environment, which has resulted in delays of order pick-up. Consequently, quarterly profit is also expected to decline as compared with the preceding quarter. The imposition of tariffs has a substantial bearing on business performance.