Nomura sees new Tata Sierra lifting PV volumes, maintains 'Neutral' rating

In their assessment, Nomura analysts said the Sierra's modern, feature-rich positioning and aggressive pricing strategy could meaningfully lift Tata Motors' volume trajectory in FY26-28.

Nomura on Tata Motors Sierra

Nomura expects potential Sierra sales to average about 10,000 units per month. Meanwhile, news reports indicate a production plan of nearly 12,000-15,000 units per month.

Nomura on Tata Sierra: Japan-based brokerage Nomura expects Tata Motors’ newly launched Sierra SUV to emerge as a major catalyst for the company’s passenger vehicle (PV) growth over the next three years, even as the brokerage maintains a ‘Neutral’ rating on the stock. 
 
On the bourses, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (Tata Motors PV) share price rose up to 2.75 per cent to an intraday high of ₹362.15. At 9:30 AM, Tata Motors PV share was trading 2.21 per cent higher at ₹360.25. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.30 per cent higher at 84,843.14 levels.
 
In their assessment, Nomura analysts said the Sierra’s modern, feature-rich positioning and aggressive pricing strategy could meaningfully lift Tata Motors’ volume trajectory in FY26-28.
 
 
According to Nomura, the Sierra retains the essence of the legacy nameplate while adopting a contemporary, premium-forward design. 

The model is ‘loaded with features and delivers a premium in-cabin experience,’ the brokerage noted, adding that even the base variants come with substantial equipment, an approach that strengthens its value proposition. 
 
Nomura expects potential Sierra sales to average about 10,000 units per month. Meanwhile, news reports indicate a production plan of nearly 12,000-15,000 units per month.
 
Crucially, the brokerage believes the Sierra is well-timed for a market in which consumers are increasingly gravitating toward premium models, supported by GST cuts that have improved affordability at higher price points. 
 
The addition of the Sierra to Tata Motors’ portfolio, therefore, could ‘create a meaningful upside to PV growth expectations’ over FY26-28. 
 
Thus, Nomura forecasts Tata Motors’ overall PV volumes at 609,000 units in FY26F, rising to 682,000 and 723,000 units in FY27F and FY28F, respectively, equivalent to 50,000-60,000 units per month.
 
Beyond its PV outlook, Nomura valued the business at 1.5x FY28F EV/sales and Jaguar Land Rover at 1.1x FY28F EV/Ebitda, discounting both to December 2027. It further valued investments at ₹87 per share to arrive at a sum-of-the-parts–based target price of ₹395. 
 
Despite the Sierra’s strong potential, Nomura maintained its rating, noting that Tata Motors is already trading at 4.2x FY28F EV/Ebitda. 
Disclaimer: Target price and stock outlook has been suggested by Nomura. Views expressed are their own.
   

