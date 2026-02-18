NDL Ventures hits 20% upper circuit as CCI clears Hinduja Leyland merger

NDL Ventures shares hit a 20 per cent upper circuit in trade on BSE at ₹117.6 per share. At 9:18 AM, NDL Ventures’ price was trading 19.185 per cent higher at ₹117.45 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was flat at 83,448.94.

The buying on the counter came after the Competition Commission of India (CCI) through a press release, informed that it has approved the merger of Hinduja Leyland Finance.

In August 2025, the company received a no-objection certificate from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for the merger of Hinduja Leyland Finance into NDL Ventures. Thereafter, the board in November gave its nod to the merger.

“We wish to intimate the stock exchange that after considering the recommendation and report of the audit committee and independent directors, the board of directors of the company, at its meeting held today, on November 25, 2025, inter alia, unanimously approved the scheme of merger by absorption of Hinduja Leyland Finance Limited (“Transferor Company”) into NDL Ventures Limited (formerly known as NXTDIGITAL Limited) (“Transferee Company”),” the filing read. CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates As a consideration for the said scheme, 25 equity shares of the face value ₹10 each of NDL shall be issued and allotted as fully paid up for every 10 equity shares of the face value of ₹10 each fully paid up held in Hinduja Leyland Finance to the eligible shareholder of Hinduja Leyland Finance as at the record date, which will be announced subsequently, according to the filing.

NDL Ventures is engaged in the business of real estate and providing financial services. NDL Ventures was originally incorporated on July 18, 1985, in the name of “Mitesh Mercantile & Financing Limited” in the state of Maharashtra. The name of the company was changed to “Hinduja Finance Corporation Limited” on March 31, 1995. Further, it was changed to “Hinduja TMT Limited” on June 8, 2001. Upon corporate restructuring, it was changed to “Hinduja Ventures Limited” and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent upon the change of name issued on October 23, 2007. On October 25, 2019, it was changed to NXTDIGITAL Limited. Subsequent to demerger of digital, media & communications business with Hinduja Global Solutions along with all their concomitant rights, obligations and liabilities, including all the registered brands owned by the Company, particularly “NXTDIGITAL”, name of the Company changed to NDL Ventures Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated April 20, 2023.