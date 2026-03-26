Paint majors face near-term margin pressure amid rising crude costs

Kansai Nerolac says growth in its auto and industrial paints segments is faster than the market, while in decorative paints, it is trying to maintain share given higher competitive intensity. Management sees investments across infrastructure, along with goods and sales tax and interest rate cuts as macro-positives.

In decorative paints (about 47 per cent of sales), retail delivers 85 per cent of business. In auto paints (about 36 per cent of sales), Kansai has grown its share from around 56 per cent to 61 per cent, with over 50 per cent share in cars and over 70 per cent in two/three wheelers. India is now an export hub for major original equipment manufacturers (OEM), which will further drive Kansai’s auto volumes. In the industrial paints segment, which accounts for about 17 per cent of sales, growth is double the market rate led by powder and liquid coatings. Management is hoping to raise operating profit margin by 200 basis points over the medium-term.