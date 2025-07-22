UltraTech Cement sees strong Q1 growth, but faces margin pressure ahead

UltraTech Cement’s (UTCEM) Q1FY26 operating profit grew by 46 per cent YoY to Rs 4,410 crore, and operating profit per ton increased by 33 per cent YoY to Rs 1,197. The margin rose by 470 basis points YoY to 21 per cent. The adjusted net profit increased by 44 per cent YoY to Rs 2,250 crore. UTCEM’s standalone (excluding India Cement and UAE operations) operating profit of Rs 4,200 crore was up 42 per cent YoY but down 9 per cent QoQ.

Demand was driven by a pick-up in government spending. Rural revival and urban housing demand are likely to be key drivers in the short term. Guidance for FY26 is for double-digit volume growth (like-for-like). The integration of acquired assets (India Cement and Kesoram Cement) is progressing well.

UTCEM’s consolidated revenue was Rs 21,280 crore, up 13 per cent YoY. Volume grew 10 per cent YoY to 36.8 million tonnes. However, standalone volume growth (ex-India Cement) of 2 per cent was low. Blended realisations improved by 3 per cent YoY and 3 per cent QoQ. Operating expenditure per tonne was down by 3 per cent YoY but up by 2 per cent QoQ. The building products segment revenue was Rs 185 crore. Depreciation and interest expenses rose by 21 per cent and 33 per cent YoY, respectively, while other income grew by 7 per cent YoY. The effective tax rate rose to 26.1 per cent, up from 19.6 per cent YoY in Q1FY25 and 20.1 per cent QoQ in Q4FY25.

Demand remained steady. Government spending is expected to strengthen going forward. Fuel costs rose QoQ in Q1FY26, but management expects fuel costs to decline and remain range-bound unless there’s geopolitical turmoil. Green energy in the total power mix stood at 39.5 per cent in Q1FY26, with Waste Heat Recovery Systems (WHRS) and renewable energy (RE) capacity of 363 MW and 1,082 MW, respectively. Capex guidance for FY26 is Rs 10,000 crore, with Rs 2,000 crore already spent. UTCEM commissioned 3.5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) capacity in Q1FY26, with another 10 MTPA in the pipeline. Consolidated net debt is Rs 16,340 crore versus Rs 5,480 crore in June 2024, and standalone net debt is Rs 13,710 crore vs Rs 3,320 crore in June 2024. The average cost of borrowing was 7 per cent in Q1FY26 and is expected to fall.

At Kesoram, the target is to ramp up capacity utilisation supported by WHRS and process upgrades. At India Cements, there is a turnaround plan targeting an increase in operating profit from Rs 400 per tonne to over Rs 1,000 per tonne by FY28. This includes a capex plan involving 21 MW of WHRS and 219 MW of renewables, raising green power share to 86 per cent (currently 3 per cent). The plan will be funded through internal accruals and debt, with net debt expected to decrease by the completion of capex. India Cements is expected to be debt-free by FY28. UTCEM is charging a Rs 10 per bag marketing charge on sales of India Cements, and all other benefits are passed through. Brand transition is in progress for both acquisitions. A decision on merging with India Cements will be taken after FY27, based on performance and stamp duty considerations.