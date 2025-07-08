Tuesday, July 08, 2025 | 10:03 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Nectar to sell API, formulations and menthol biz to Ceph for ₹1,290 cr

Nectar to sell API, formulations and menthol biz to Ceph for ₹1,290 cr

By divesting mature segments of our business, we are laying the foundation for a focused and agile organisation geared towards innovation, said Nectar's Promoter and Chairman Sanjiv Goyal

drugs, pharma

Nectar Lifesciences said the transaction forms a part of its long-term strategy to streamline operations and strengthen its financial position.

Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 10:01 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Nectar Lifesciences Ltd on Tuesday said it will sell its active pharmaceutical ingredients and formulation along with menthol business assets to Ceph Lifesciences Pvt Ltd, for ₹1,290 crore.

The company has signed a definitive Business Transfer Agreement (BTA) for the sale of its core business division, comprising the manufacture, distribution, and marketing of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) and formulations to Ceph Lifesciences for ₹1,270 crore on a slump sale basis, Nectar said in a regulatory filing.

Additionally, the company has entered into an Asset Purchase Agreement (APA) for the sale of its menthol business assets to Ceph Lifesciences for ₹20 crore, marking a comprehensive restructuring move aligned with its future strategy, it added.

 

"By divesting mature segments of our business, we are laying the foundation for a focused and agile organisation geared towards innovation and long-term value creation," Nectar Lifesciences Promoter and Chairman Sanjiv Goyal said.

Nectar Lifesciences said the transaction forms a part of its long-term strategy to streamline operations, strengthen its financial position, and unlock value for shareholders.

Also Read

Adani Power

Adani Power seals ₹4,000 crore deal for Vidarbha Industries Power

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty volatile, SMIDs shine; Titan slides 4%, Gokaldas Exports rises 7%

market, stock trading, trading

Refex Industries shares rise 4% after winning ₹250-crore order from GENCO

Jindal steel angul plant

Jindal Steel Duqm to start Oman-based 5 MTPA green steel plant in 2028

Marco Rubio

US revokes foreign terrorist designation of Syria's HTS

"The proceeds from the sale will be used to repay existing debt, invest in new and emerging business areas and reward shareholders, subject to applicable approvals," the company said.

Besides, the proceeds will also be used to fund future corporate and growth initiatives, it added.

The transaction is expected to be completed on or before September 20, subject to customary approvals, the filing said, adding there would be no change in the company's existing shareholding.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Tata Sons, Tata group

Tata Projects eyes order book of over Rs 60,000 cr from infra biz by 2030

PremiumCreditors' total admitted claims against Jaiprakash Associates stand at over ₹59,000 crore. In all current offers, banks will face a haircut of up to 79 per cent.

Lenders ask bidders to sweeten offers for debt-laden Jaiprakash Associates

Capgemini

Capgemini to acquire WNS for $3.3 billion in cash to boost AI capabilities

N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Motors.

IHCL brands are growing, Ginger expanding fastest: N Chandrasekaran

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

Norges Bank supports ZEEL's preferential issue of convertible warrants

Topics : Nectar Lifesciences pharmaceutical firms pharma market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 10:01 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksDividend Stock TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Square IPO AllotmentCryogenic OGS IPO AllotmentTCS Q1 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon