Nephro Care IPO makes bumper debut on NSE SME; lists at 90% premium

Nephro Care India made a blockbuster debut on the NSE SME on Friday, with its shares getting listed at Rs 171, a 90 per cent premium over its issue price of Rs 90.

Post listing, Nephro Care shares moved higher to Rs 179.55, and locked in 5 per cent upper circuit, quoting 99.50 per cent higher over the issue price on the NSE SME.

Nephro Care India's IPO aimed to raise Rs 41.26 crores, consisting solely of fresh issue shares of around 4.58 million shares. The IPO's price band was set between Rs 85 and Rs 90 per share, with a minimum lot size of 1600 shares requiring an investment of Rs 1,44,000 for retail investors.