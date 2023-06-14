Home / Markets / News / Nifty Auto index in 'overbought' zone, time to book profit, suggest charts

Nifty Auto index in 'overbought' zone, time to book profit, suggest charts

At current levels, charts suggest booking profits or even consider short-selling in Nifty Auto index. Support levels on the charts are expected around 13,900 and 13,500

Ravi Nathani Mumbai
Web Exclusive
Nifty Auto index in 'overbought' zone, time to book profit, suggest charts

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2023 | 7:29 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Nifty FMCG Index
The Nifty FMCG Index is currently trading at a CMP of 51,462.70. Based on the chart analysis, the index is currently in a range-bound phase with the range defined between 51,725 and 50,550. A close above or below this range would indicate a breakout and establish the next directional move.

On the upside, resistance levels are expected at 52,250 and 53,450. These levels represent potential selling opportunities as the price may face resistance and reverse from these levels. On the downside, support levels are anticipated at 49,964 and 48,736. These levels can be considered as potential buying opportunities as the price may find support and bounce back from these levels.

Given the current scenario, the recommended trading strategy would be to buy near the support levels and sell near the resistance levels until a breakout is witnessed on the charts.

Nifty Auto Index
The Nifty Auto Index is currently trading at a CMP of 14,658.30. Based on the analysis, it is recommended to book profits and avoid trading in this index and its constituents for some time. The index is currently heavily traded and consolidating in the overbought zone. This indicates that the buying momentum has pushed the index to high levels, making it vulnerable to a potential correction or consolidation phase.

To manage risk, it is advisable to set a strict stop loss at 15,075 on a closing basis. This means that if the index closes above this level, it may indicate a further upward move. However, index at current market price signals to book profits or even consider short-selling. Support levels on the charts are expected around 13,900 and 13,500. These levels may act as potential support zones where the index could find buying interest and stabilize. 

===============================

Also Read

Nifty FMCG, Auto indices likely to underperform in near-term, show charts

FMCG sales slow on lower stocking; home care only category to report growth

Nifty Pvt bank index is consolidating; track these levels for next big move

Stocks to Watch Today: L&T. DRL, Adani Group, Asian Paints, Hero Moto

Chart check: Buy the dips in Nifty Pharma, Sell the rallies in Nifty FMCG

Stock Market Live: Asian stocks gain as US CPI growth eases to 2 year-low

Japan's benchmark Nikkei closes above 33K for the first time in 33 years

PE funds investment in warehousing saw 45% rise in 2022, shows data

Equities overvalued, investors should tame return expectations: SBI Funds

NSE, Maha, Moneybee Institute sign MoU to launch investor-awareness project

Topics :Stock callsNifty Auto indexNifty FMCGMarketsMarket OutlookTrading strategies

First Published: Jun 14 2023 | 7:29 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story