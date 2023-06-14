Nifty Auto index in 'overbought' zone, time to book profit, suggest charts

The Nifty FMCG Index is currently trading at a CMP of 51,462.70. Based on the chart analysis, the index is currently in a range-bound phase with the range defined between 51,725 and 50,550. A close above or below this range would indicate a breakout and establish the next directional move.



On the upside, resistance levels are expected at 52,250 and 53,450. These levels represent potential selling opportunities as the price may face resistance and reverse from these levels. On the downside, support levels are anticipated at 49,964 and 48,736. These levels can be considered as potential buying opportunities as the price may find support and bounce back from these levels.



Given the current scenario, the recommended trading strategy would be to buy near the support levels and sell near the resistance levels until a breakout is witnessed on the charts.