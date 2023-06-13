Home / Markets / News / PE funds investment in warehousing saw 45% rise in 2022, shows data

This comes when total leasing of warehousing space in India increased from 51.3 million square feet in 2022-23, compared to 51.2 mn sq ft in 2021-22

Shine Jacob
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2023 | 11:10 PM IST
Last year, real estate funds, alternate investment funds (AIF), sovereign funds, pension funds, sector specific funds, and traditional private equity funds collectively invested over $ 1.9 billion in warehousing space in India in 2022, up 45 per cent from $1.3 billion in 2021, showed data shared by global property consultancy Knight Frank on Tuesday. This comes when total leasing of warehousing space in India increased from 51.3 million square feet in 2022-23, compared to 51.2 mn sq ft in 2021-22. 


























































Topics :AIFSovereign fundspension fundsWarehousing sector

First Published: Jun 13 2023 | 11:10 PM IST

