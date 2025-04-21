Home / Markets / News / Nifty Bank Strategy: How to use a 'Bull Spread' for May 29 expiry decoded

Nifty Bank Strategy: How to use a 'Bull Spread' for May 29 expiry decoded

The long build-up is seen in the Bank Nifty futures, where we have seen a 3 per cent (Prov) rise in open interest with it rising by 2.2 per cent

stock market trading
Nandish Shah Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2025 | 7:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Derivative strategy

Bull Spread Strategy on Bank Nifty 
Buy BANKNIFTY (29-May Expiry) 54,500 CALL at ₹1,030 and simultaneously sell 55,000 CALL at ₹580
  • Lot Size 30
  • The cost of the strategy ₹450 (₹13,500 per strategy)
  • Maximum profit ₹16,500 If Bank Nifty closes at or above 55,000 on May 29 expiry.
  • Breakeven point ₹54,950
  • Risk Reward Ratio 1: 1.22
  • Approx margin required ₹32,500

Rationale:

  • The long build-up is seen in the Bank Nifty futures, where we have seen a 3 per cent (Prov) rise in open interest with it rising by 2.2 per cent.
  • The short-term trend of the Index is positive as it is placed above its 5,11 and 20-day EMA.
  • The index has broken out from the downward-sloping trendline, adjoining the highs of the week ending 27-Sept-24 and 06-Dec 2024 on the weekly charts.
  • Bank Nifty Put Call ratio has moved up to 1.17 levels on the back of aggressive Put writing at 53,500-54,000 levels.
(Disclaimer: This article is by Nandish Shah, senior technical/derivative analyst at HDFC Securities. Views expressed are his own.)
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Trading Guide, April 21: Top things to know before Sensex, Nifty open today

Hospital valuations keep steady pulse, ensuring growth never skips a beat

Premium

Alternative investment funds tell Sebi: One exam doesn't fit all

Premium

India's high P/E ratio: Riding a tiger, but can it dismount safely?

Premium

Street signs: Nifty eyes 24,000, AI to vet IPO documents, and more

Topics :Stock callsBSE SensexNSE NiftyNifty50Nifty Bank indexNifty BankBank NiftyNifty tradingstock market tradingMarkets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAYtechnical analysisMarket technicalsNifty F&ODerivative trading

First Published: Apr 21 2025 | 7:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story