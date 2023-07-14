Nifty Energy, Commodity indices show bearish trends on charts

To navigate this bearish environment, traders are advised to adopt a cautious approach. Booking profits on any rallies allows traders to lock in their gains and protect their capital. Holding cash also provides flexibility and the ability to reassess market conditions before entering new positions. By exercising caution and refraining from aggressive trading, traders can mitigate potential losses and position themselves for better trading opportunities in the future.
To further enhance their trading approach, traders can set specific targets based on the next support levels identified on the charts. These support levels are projected at 5,995, 5,864, and 5,700. These levels indicate potential areas where buyers may step in and provide support, leading to a possible pause or reversal in the downward movement of the index. Traders can use these levels as price targets or as indications to reassess their trading positions. By carefully monitoring the index's price action and adhering to this selling strategy, traders can align their trading decisions with the prevailing bearish trend and optimize their trading outcomes.
=================================
Disclaimer: Ravi Nathani is an independent technical analyst. Views expressed are personal. He doesn't hold any positions in the indices mentioned above and this is not an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any security.