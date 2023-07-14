Stock Market Live: Sensex rises 200 pts, Nifty nears 19,500 in pre-open

STOCK MARKET LIVE: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are looking to open higher on Friday after more inflation data from the US showed signs of weakening, lifting global equities. At 7:15 am, the Gift Nifty was quoting over 50 points higher at 19,544. Overnight, the S&P 500 jumped 0.85 per cent, the Dow added 0.14 per cent and the Nasdaq zoomed 1.58 per cent. , Wipro in focus. The company missed profit estimate, reporting net profit of Rs 2,870 crore for Q1, up nearly 12 per cent YoY but down 6.6 per cent QoQ. , , The Asian markets also mostly rose this morning with Hang Seng, Shenzhen Component, Shanghai Composite rising up to 1.3 per cent. Strait times and Kospi rose up to 0.9 per cent. Nikkei was the only loser, down 0.3 per cent. , , Friday's market action will be stock specific within focus. The company missed profit estimate, reporting net profit of Rs 2,870 crore for Q1, up nearly 12 per cent YoY but down 6.6 per cent QoQ. , , The wholesale price index data for June will also be tracked by investors. New listing June’s producer price index in the US rose less than anticipated, climbing 0.1 per cent year on year, compared to the 0.2 per cent estimate. , , Read More