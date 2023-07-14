Home / Markets / News / Stock Market Live: Sensex rises 200 pts, Nifty nears 19,500 in pre-open
Stock Market Live: Sensex rises 200 pts, Nifty nears 19,500 in pre-open

Stock market live on July 14, 2023: At 7:15 am, the Gift Nifty was quoting over 50 points higher at 19,544

SI Reporter New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2023 | 9:19 AM IST
STOCK MARKET LIVE: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are looking to open higher on Friday after more inflation data from the US showed signs of weakening, lifting global equities. At 7:15 am, the Gift Nifty was quoting over 50 points higher at 19,544.  
9:19 AM Jul 23

SENSEX HEATMAP | Only 8 out of 30 index counters slump in red

9:18 AM Jul 23

OPENING BELL | Nifty50 atop 19,500 levels, up 100 pts

9:17 AM Jul 23

OPENING BELL | Sensex opens over 300 points higher

9:10 AM Jul 23

PRE-OPEN SESSION | Nifty50 tests 19,500-mark, up over 50 pts

9:07 AM Jul 23

PRE-OPEN SESSION | Sensex advances over 200 points

9:02 AM Jul 23

Rupee opens at 81.95/$ as against previous close of 82.08/$

8:39 AM Jul 23

Merged HDFC Bank to report Q1FY24 results on July 17; here's what to expect

8:34 AM Jul 23

Senco Gold GMP at Rs 100; eyes 32% listing premium

8:29 AM Jul 23

Stocks to Watch today, July 14: Senco Gold, Wipro, Dixon, Aptech, Patanjali

8:14 AM Jul 23

Nifty Energy, Commodity indices show bearish trends on charts

8:03 AM Jul 23

Godrej Properties: Bull Spread Strategy apt for July expiry; here's why

7:44 AM Jul 23

Gift Nifty slightly higher over Thursday Nifty Futures' close

First Published: Jul 14 2023 | 7:24 AM IST

