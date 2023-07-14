Stock Market Live: Sensex rises 200 pts, Nifty nears 19,500 in pre-open

STOCK MARKET LIVE: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are looking to open higher on Friday after more inflation data from the US showed signs of weakening, lifting global equities. At 7:15 am, the Gift Nifty was quoting over 50 points higher at 19,544.
June’s producer price index in the US rose less than anticipated, climbing 0.1 per cent year on year, compared to the 0.2 per cent estimate. , ,
Overnight, the S&P 500 jumped 0.85 per cent, the Dow added 0.14 per cent and the Nasdaq zoomed 1.58 per cent.
,
Asian markets also mostly rose this morning with Hang Seng, Shenzhen Component, Shanghai Composite rising up to 1.3 per cent. Strait times and Kospi rose up to 0.9 per cent. Nikkei was the only loser, down 0.3 per cent. , , Friday's market action will be stock specific with Wipro in focus. The company missed profit estimate, reporting net profit of Rs 2,870 crore for Q1, up nearly 12 per cent YoY but down 6.6 per cent QoQ. , , The wholesale price index data for June will also be tracked by investors.
SENSEX HEATMAP | Only 8 out of 30 index counters slump in red
9:18 AM Jul 23
OPENING BELL | Nifty50 atop 19,500 levels, up 100 pts
9:17 AM Jul 23
OPENING BELL | Sensex opens over 300 points higher
9:10 AM Jul 23
PRE-OPEN SESSION | Nifty50 tests 19,500-mark, up over 50 pts
9:07 AM Jul 23
PRE-OPEN SESSION | Sensex advances over 200 points
9:02 AM Jul 23
Rupee opens at 81.95/$ as against previous close of 82.08/$
8:59 AM Jul 23
Stockbroker Angel One logs rise in profit by 22% in Q1 as orders surge
Indian stockbroker Angel One Ltd said on Thursday its first-quarter profit jumped almost 22%, led by surging client additions and orders. Consolidated profit was 2.21 billion rupees ($27 million) for the quarter ended June 30, compared with 1.82 billion rupees a year ago. Total revenue from operations climbed nearly 18% to 8.08 billion rupees. READ
8:54 AM Jul 23
Stricter disclosure norms to take effect from Saturday: Sebi circular
The compliance burden for listed companies could grow multi-fold as the new framework around disclosure of material events and information will come into force from July 15.
The new disclosures cover a gamut of activities including disclosure of family arrangements, frauds, treaties with media companies, agreements within promoter groups, ratings revision, disposal of units and issuance of securities. READ
8:49 AM Jul 23
Barclays and Yes Bank raise India's inflation forecast as prices jump
A higher-than-expected India inflation reading in June has prompted some economists to raise their forecasts for consumer price gains for the year, cementing expectations the central bank will take more time to pivot to rate cuts. READ
8:44 AM Jul 23
Rupee, govt bonds gain Thursday after softer US inflation data
The US dollar experienced its most severe depreciation in five months, dropping by over 1 per cent overnight against the Euro. Traders expect the US rate-setting panel might hike the funds rate by 25 basis points in July. The rupee appreciated 18 paise on Thursday, and settled at 82.07 per US dollar amidst choppy trade. READ
8:39 AM Jul 23
Merged HDFC Bank to report Q1FY24 results on July 17; here's what to expect
HDFC Bank Q1 results preview: Analysts will be glued to the management's earnings growth guidance for the merged financial behemoth. READ
8:34 AM Jul 23
Senco Gold GMP at Rs 100; eyes 32% listing premium
source: ipowatch.com
8:29 AM Jul 23
Stocks to Watch today, July 14: Senco Gold, Wipro, Dixon, Aptech, Patanjali
Dixon Technologies: In a major shift in its strategy, Chinese mobile device manufacturer Xiaomi is set to begin exporting ‘made in India’ phones to West Asian countries. It is said to be in advanced talks with Dixon Technologies and other homegrown electronic manufacturing services (EMS) players for local production of its phones. READ MORE
Aptech: The company’s board has approved issue of bonus shares in the 2:5 ratio; i.e. two free shares for every shareholder holding five equity shares as of the record date. READ
8:24 AM Jul 23
Rally in defence equipment makers' stocks not in sync with earnings growth
According to Chokkalingam, the rally is an opportunity for investors to book profits in these stocks rather than make fresh investments. READ
8:19 AM Jul 23
Strong order book, diversified portfolio drive Street's confidence in TCS
The positive from TCS' point of view, which reported flat sales growth QoQ, was the strong order book which topped the $10.2-billion mark. READ
8:14 AM Jul 23
Nifty Energy, Commodity indices show bearish trends on charts
In such a scenario, traders can benefit by adopting a selling strategy, particularly when the index rallies. READ
8:09 AM Jul 23
Finance ministry not considering tax waivers for Tesla: Revenue Secy
Last month, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was pushing the car maker to make a "significant investment" in the country, adding that such an announcement was expected soon. READ
8:03 AM Jul 23
Godrej Properties: Bull Spread Strategy apt for July expiry; here's why
The stock of Godrej Properties saw 1 per cent addition in Open Interest (Prov) on Thursday, July 13, with price rising by 1.40 per cent. READ