Nifty faces 24,500 hurdle; Divi's Labs, MCX, Eternal on analyst radar

Disclaimer: This article is written by Chandan Taparia, head derivatives & technicals, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services. Views expressed are his own. Readers' discretion is advised.

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On the option front, Maximum Call OI is at 24,500, then 24,700 strike, while Maximum Put OI is at 24,500, then 24,400 strike. Call writing is seen at 24,500 then 24,700 strike, while Put writing is seen at 24,500 then 24,400 strike. Option data suggests a broader trading range between 24200 and 24800 zones, while an immediate range is between 24300 and 24600 levels.

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