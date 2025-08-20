Home / Markets / News / Nifty faces resistance at 25,160; Analyst recommends these 2 ETFs to 'Buy'

Nifty faces resistance at 25,160; Analyst recommends these 2 ETFs to 'Buy'

Vinay Rajani, senior technical and derivative analyst at HDFC Securities, has recommended buying Groww Nifty India Railways PSU ETF, and Edelweiss BSE Capital Markets & Insurance ETF

Tech calls
The Nifty appears to be heading towards its next resistance of 25,160, which represents the 61.8 per cent Fibonacci retracement of the entire decline from the recent swing high of 25,669 to the low of 24,337.
Vinay Rajani New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 7:37 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Nifty View

Another bullish session unfolded on Dalal Street as the Nifty continued its upward momentum, closing with a gain of 103 points (0.42 per cent) at 24,980. This marks the fourth consecutive session of gains for the index, which closed slightly below its day's high.
 
The Nifty appears to be heading towards its next resistance of 25,160, which represents the 61.8 per cent Fibonacci retracement of the entire decline from the recent swing high of 25,669 to the low of 24,337. The 24,775-24,820 band, where the 20-day and 50-day DEMAs coincide, is expected to continue serving as a support zone.  CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE 

Buy Groww Nifty India Railways PSU ETF(GROWWRAIL) CMP: ₹35 | Target ₹37.50| Stop-loss ₹33.5

 
Railway stocks seem to have bottomed out as oscillators have exited the oversold zone for most of the railway
counters. Groww Nifty India Railways PSU ETF has made a strong base near 34 levels in last 5 trading sessions. 

Buy Edelweiss BSE Capital Markets & Insurance ETF(ECAPINSURE) CMP: ₹23.50 | Target ₹26 | Stop-loss ₹22

Capital Market, AMC and Insurance themes seem to have gathered the bullish momentum on charts and same can benefit Ecapinsure ETF. Price has broken out from the consolidation and is sustaining above key moving averages.
 
(Disclaimer: This article is by Vinay Rajani, senior technical and derivative Analyst at HDFC Securities. Views expressed are his own.)
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty indicates negative start amid muted global cues

Premium

FPI AUC in India hit by ₹2 trillion IT slump; financials cushion impact

Will GST reform, S&P Global upgrade bring FIIs back to Indian stock market?

Premium

Jio's data tariff move strong signal for Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea

Sebi's index norm relaxation to ease $1 bn sell-off risk for HDFC, ICICI

Topics :Market technicalsStock callsMarkets Sensex NiftyETFsNifty50exchange traded fundsNifty OutlookTrading strategies

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 7:25 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story