Nifty Financial seen rangebound; Nifty PSU Bank faces resistance at 5,800

Nifty Financial Services Index Weekly Range Analysis

The Nifty Financial Services Index, currently positioned at 21457, is displaying a range-bound pattern on the charts for the upcoming week.

The identified range is between 21600 on the upper side and 21225 on the lower side. A decisive move above or below this range will serve as a trigger, influencing the potential market direction.

If the index breaks above the upper range at 21600, the subsequent resistance levels on the charts are anticipated around 21726 and 21925.

Conversely, if the index breaches the lower range at 21225, the next support levels on the charts are expected to be around 21050 and 20550.

Traders are advised to closely monitor these levels, as they hold significance in determining potential entry and exit points. For risk-averse traders, a prudent strategy is to wait for a confirmed breakout and then trade in the direction of the established trend.

This approach provides a more conservative stance, allowing traders to align their positions with the confirmed market direction.

On the other hand, traders willing to take on more risk can consider selling near the resistance level and buying near the support level within the identified range.

Implementing a stop-loss strategy at the breakout levels mentioned above is crucial for managing risks effectively.

By incorporating these strategies, traders can navigate the market with a balanced approach, making informed decisions based on the confirmed trend direction.

Monitoring price action around the specified range levels will be key to executing well-timed trades in the Nifty Financial Services Index.

Nifty PSU Bank Index Weekly Resistance Analysis

The Nifty PSU Bank Index, currently standing at 5757, has encountered notable resistance around the 5800 levels. As a result, the recommended trading strategy for this index involves selling on rallies, with a prudent stop-loss set at either 5800 or 5840 on a closing basis.

Implementing this strategy aligns with the expectation that the index may face challenges in surpassing the resistance levels observed. Traders employing this approach would look to capitalize on potential downward movements.

The suggested targets for this selling strategy are set at 5650, 5590, and 5480 within the current week. By employing a stop-loss strategy, traders can effectively manage risks associated with potential price fluctuations.

This approach ensures that the trade is automatically exited if the index closes above the specified resistance levels, preventing extended exposure to unfavorable market conditions.

It's essential for traders to stay vigilant and monitor price movements, adjusting their strategies based on real-time market dynamics.

Adapting to changing conditions is crucial in navigating the inherent uncertainties of the financial markets.

In summary, the Nifty PSU Bank Index presents a scenario where selling on rallies is the recommended strategy, with specific resistance levels and targets outlined to guide traders in making well-informed decisions in the current market environment.

Ravi Nathani is an independent technical analyst. He does not hold any positions in the Indices mentioned above and this is not an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any security. It should not be construed as a recommendation to purchase or sell such securities.