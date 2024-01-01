Gold to maintain upward trajectory in 2024, ended CY23 with 15% return

A PTI report, quoting Commtrendz Research Director Gnanasekar Thiagarajan, expects gold to rise to $2,400 in 2024 and if the rupee is stable it could hit Rs 70,000 levels. Brokerages highlight the key factors which will influence the outlook of the precious metal in 2024
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
If the current momentum persists, RBI’s demand could surpass last year’s record
The hesitation of ETF investors and speculative buyers to actively participate thus far presents a growing opportunity for price strength in the fourth quarter
The prevailing uncertainties further enhance the appeal of gold as a safe-haven asset
Multiple factors such as monetary policy changes, fluctuations in Dollar index, and economic data points could provide triggers
Even after such aggressive rate hikes, market participants will keep an eye on inflationary concerns
However, the risk premium on the back of geopolitical tensions, lower Dollar index, higher rate cut expectations, slower growth fears, inflows in ETFs, central bank gold buying spree, and possible rupee depreciation could keep the floor strong
HDFC Securities
Central banks have increased their gold reserves. China needs to add gold reserves to add acceptability of Yuan for trade across countries
Speculative positioning, which reflects the mood in the gold market, improved in the fourth quarter of 2023 as spot prices rose amid the Israel-Hamas conflict
Despite higher spot prices, total holdings in bullion-backed ETFs have continued to fall in 2023. Looking ahead, they see a rebound of investor interest and a return to net inflows as gold prices rise and Fed policy pivots
Fed policy will continue to shape the outlook for gold prices in the coming year