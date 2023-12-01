Nifty hits new all-time high: Here's a look at stocks that drove the rally

The 50-stock Nifty50 index crossed the psychological level of 20,250-mark on December 1, and scaled an all-time high of 20,272. It took the index close to 51 sessions to surpass its previous high of 20,222 hit on September 15, 2023.



At 10:30 AM, the index was seen firmly holding on to its gains aided by NTPC, ITC, L&T, Axis Bank, Coal India, Adani Enterprises, SBI, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, Asian Paints, Grasim, Power Grid, ICICI Bank, and Britannia Industries.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel





Follow LIVE market updates

These shares were ruling the index with gains in the range of 1 per cent to 4 per cent.

Besides, India's November Manufacturing PMI rose to 56, from an eight-month low of 55 in October, as strengthening client demand and more favourable input supply boosted production volumes. READ MORE

"The Indian equity market is in a strong bullish mood and is hitting a fresh all-time high. We may continue our momentum and outperform our other global peers, backed by the strong fundamentals and under-ownership of FIIs. FIIs may become net buyers amid rising US bond yields and the strong macroeconomics of India. State election results may create some kind of volatility, but we are preparing ourselves for a pre-election rally. In terms of level, 21,000 looks like an easy task in the near term for the Nifty," said Parth Nyati, founder, Tradingo.

Since September 15, automobile and energy linked stocks have outperformed the markets as oil prices fell from a high of $94 per barrel to around $80 per barrel at present.







The auto sector witnessed a healthy rebound in terms of demand, supply chains, and operational costs after overcoming its numerous macro as well as sector-specific challenges.



"While volumes of passenger vehicles (PVs), and tractors reached new highs in FY23, those of commercial vehicles (CV)/two-wheelers (2W) have been relatively slower to approach their earlier peaks, suggesting that the extent of recovery differed between categories. Though growth in other sectors should stabilise, we are already witnessing a reversal in demand patterns, especially in the 2W segment, wherein we anticipate high growth potential, along with the MHCVs," wrote analysts at Motilal Oswal in their recent sector report. Four of the top six Nifty gainers, since the previous high, are from the auto camp led by Hero MotoCorp (up 25 per cent), Bajaj Auto (18.7 per cent), Eicher Motors (13.7 per cent), and Tata Motors (11.4 per cent).

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd, and Coal India, meanwhile, were the other gainers with growth of 23.7 per cent and 22.5 per cent in their respective stock prices.



"Coal India and BPCL played a catch-up rally during this phase with the latter breaking out from its long consoldiation phase after disappinting the Street with respect to its divestment plans. Coal India, on the other hand, benefitted from surging pwoer demand and a rally in PSU stocks, in general. Both the stocks have valuation comfort and thus may continue peforming well on the bourses," said Kranthi Bathini, Director-Equity, WealthMills Securities.



Other gainers included NTPC, Bajaj Finserv, Apollo Hospitals, Bharti Airtel, Power Grid, Titan Company, Tata Consumer Products, Nestle India, Britannia Industries, and HDFC Life.



Wipro, HDFC Bank, Tech Mahindra, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance, and Infosys are among the top 10 laggards as they fell between 3.7 per cent to 6.5 per cent.



UPL was the top dragger, dropping 10 per cent during the period, followed by Adani Enterprises (7 per cent). Reliance Industries, too, found a place in the losers camp, having shed 3 per cent since September 15.