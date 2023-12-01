Stocks to Watch today: Flair Writing, UltraTech, Kesoram, Honasa, Whirlpool

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Meanwhile, here are the stocks that are likely to be in focus on Friday. Flair Writing Industries: The stock will make its debut on the bourses today, and grey market premium suggests a listing gain of up to 25 per cent. The company’s IPO received strong response and was subscribed 49.3 times.
UltraTech Cement, Kesoram Industries: UltraTech has entered into an agreement with Kesoram to acquire its cement business in an all-stock deal. READ MORE
JSW group: The Sajjan Jindal-led group has marked its foray into the automobile sector by signing a strategic joint venture with SAIC Motor of China. JSW will hold a 35 per cent stake in the joint venture. READ MORE
Also Read: Despite secondary market volatility, IPO charm is here to stay: Analysts