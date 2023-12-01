Stock Market LIVE: Sensex zooms 300 pts, Nifty hits fresh record high

Stock market LIVE updates: A solid 7.6 per cent GDP growth rate for the September quarter (Q2FY24), higher-than-expectations, lifted equities on Friday. The S&P BSE Sensex advanced 305 points, or 0.45 per cent, to quote at 67,293 levels.

The Nifty50, meanwhile, hit record high of 20,232, up 98 points or 0.50 per cent, aided by L&T, Asian Paints, NTPC, ONGC, Maruti Suzuki, Power Grid, IndusInd Bank, Sun Pharma, and Apollo Hospitals.

In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap index hit a new record high of 34,481.7, ruling 0.64 per cent higher. The BSE SmallCap index, too, was up 0.8 per cent.

Among sectors, all the indices were trading with firm gains led by the Nifty Realty up 1.8 per cent, followed by the Nifty Metal, and Media indices (up to 1 per cent).