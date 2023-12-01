Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE: Sensex zooms 300 pts, Nifty hits fresh record high
Stock Market LIVE: Sensex zooms 300 pts, Nifty hits fresh record high

Stock market LIVE updates on Friday, December 1, 2023: The Nifty50 hit record high of 20,232, up 98 points or 0.50 per cent

SI Reporter New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2023 | 09:49 AM IST
Stock market LIVE updates: A solid 7.6 per cent GDP growth rate for the September quarter (Q2FY24), higher-than-expectations, lifted equities on Friday. The S&P BSE Sensex advanced 305 points, or 0.45 per cent, to quote at 67,293 levels. 
The Nifty50, meanwhile, hit record high of 20,232, up  98 points or 0.50 per cent, aided by L&T, Asian Paints, NTPC, ONGC, Maruti Suzuki, Power Grid, IndusInd Bank, Sun Pharma, and Apollo Hospitals.
In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap index hit a new record high of  34,481.7, ruling 0.64 per cent higher. The BSE SmallCap index, too, was up 0.8 per cent. 
Among sectors, all the indices were trading with firm gains led by the Nifty Realty up 1.8 per cent, followed by the Nifty Metal, and Media indices (up to 1 per cent).

Key Events

9:26 AM

BSE Mid and SmallCap indices continue upmove

9:23 AM

ALERT: Nifty scales new lifetime high, crosses peak of Sep 15

9:19 AM

Apollo Hospitals additional winner on Nifty

9:19 AM

Heatmap: NTPC, L&T, IndusInd Bank lead Sensex gains

9:17 AM

Opening Bell: Nifty reclaims 20,200

9:16 AM

Opening Bell: Sensex opens 233 points higher

9:04 AM

Currency Alert: Rupee strengthens 12 paise to open at 83.27/$

9:01 AM

WATCH :: Why are investors betting big on IPOs?

8:57 AM

JPMorgan touts India, Mexico in 'bumpy' 2024 for emerging stocks

8:42 AM

Stocks to Watch today: Flair Writing, UltraTech, Kesoram, Honasa, Whirlpool

8:24 AM

Gift Nifty :: Index ruling 79 points higher at 20,349

8:17 AM

S&P 500's historic 8.9% rally blindsides skeptics on Wall Street

7:54 AM

ALERT :: China's Caixin PMI expands to 50.7 in Nov vs 49.5 in October

9:44 AM

HG Infra gains 4% on Rs 1,303 crore order-win by subsidiary

H G Infra Engineering's arm has bagged Rs 1,303.11 crore order from the NHAI for construction of the Greenfield Varanasi-Ranchi-Kolkata highway.

9:41 AM

Kesoram hits 5% upper circuit as Ultratech to acquire company's cement assets

It will be a all-stock deal at an enterprise value of Rs 7,600 crore.

9:39 AM

ITD Cem spurts 13% on winning Rs 1,000 crore contract

ITD Cementation won Rs 1,001 crore contract for civil and hydro-mechanical work in Andhra Pradesh.

9:36 AM

US parent plans to offload 24% stake in Whirlpool; stock sinks 3%

9:33 AM

Aster moving up again a day after profit taking; surges 10%

9:31 AM

Bajaj Auto dips after 33% YoY growth in 2W sales in Nov

Domestic 2W sales rise 77% in Nov from last year. 
2W exports fall 6% YoY in Nov.

9:28 AM

Realty, PSBs lead sectoral wins; IT below flatline

9:26 AM

BSE Mid and SmallCap indices continue upmove

9:25 AM

Top Nifty losers: Hero Moto, Wipro, Bajaj Auto

9:23 AM

ALERT: Nifty scales new lifetime high, crosses peak of Sep 15

Nifty at new peak of 20,222.85.

Crosses previous Sep15-high of 20,222.45

9:19 AM

Apollo Hospitals additional winner on Nifty

9:19 AM

Heatmap: NTPC, L&T, IndusInd Bank lead Sensex gains

9:17 AM

Opening Bell: Nifty reclaims 20,200

9:16 AM

Opening Bell: Sensex opens 233 points higher

9:10 AM

Nov Auto sales :: Escorts Kubota construction equipment volume up 21% YoY

9:09 AM

Pre-Open: Nifty above 20,190

9:09 AM

Nov Auto sales :: Escorts Kubota agri machinery biz sells 8,258 tractors, up 3.7% YoY

9:08 AM

Pre-Open: Sensex off to swift start

9:04 AM

Currency Alert: Rupee strengthens 12 paise to open at 83.27/$

9:01 AM

WATCH :: Why are investors betting big on IPOs?

First Published: Dec 01 2023 | 07:48 AM IST

