Stock Market LIVE: Asian indices slide despite overnight gains on Wall St

Stock market LIVE updates: Indian equity markets may start firm on Friday after Q2 GDP beat expectations with a 7.6-per cent growth rate.

All eyes would now be on the Manufacturing PMI data for November, due to be released later today.

Meanwhile, most exit polls on Thursday predicted photo finish in Rajasthan, with a couple of them suggesting that the Congress could be on the cusp of breaking a quarter-century trend of the state’s electorate throwing out the party in power.

The surprise, according to at least two exit polls, could be Madhya Pradesh (MP) where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) might secure a historic landslide. READ MORE

Besides, slight decline in crude oil prices, foreign fund inflows, and softer bond yields may further aid the sentiment.

That said, mixed signals from global peers may cap upside.

Global markets

Asia-Pacific markets started Friday lower, even as Wall Street mostly saw gains overnight, and ahead of private factory activity surveys from across the region.

Kospi was leading the losses in the region with a cut of over 1 per cent. This was followed by weakness in ASX 200 and Hang Seng (down 0.5 per cent each), Shanghai Composite (0.34 per cent), Nikkei (0.1 per cent).

On Wall Street, Dow Jones surged 1.47 per cent, S&P 500 gained 0.38 per cent, but Nasdaq fell 0.23 per cent.

At 7.25 AM, Gift Nifty was ruling 66 points higher at 20,335.