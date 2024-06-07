Nifty IT rangebound, Auto in overbought zone; target, support levels here

Nifty IT Index Analysis: Range Bound

The Nifty IT Index is currently trading at 34,023.80, displaying a range-bound pattern in the near term. The index is oscillating between a defined range of 34,400 on the higher side and 33,000 on the lower side. A trade and close above or below these levels would serve as a trigger for further movement in the respective direction.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Given the proximity of the index to its resistance level, the best trading strategy involves cautious positioning. For conservative traders, it is advisable to wait for a breakout beyond the 34,400 resistance level before making any bullish commitments.

A breakout above this level would indicate a continuation of the upward trend, with the next resistance levels anticipated at 35,050 and 36,100. On the flip side, if the index fails to breach 34,400 and begins to decline, it would suggest that the current resistance is holding strong. Risk-tolerant traders might consider going short on any rise towards the resistance level of 34,400, with a strict stop-loss set at this level on a closing basis.

This approach allows traders to capitalise on the potential pullback from the resistance, aiming for profits as the index moves towards support levels. In the event of a downward movement, the index is expected to find support at 33,650 and 33,160.

The best trading strategy for those looking to go long would be to buy near these support levels, as the index could potentially bounce back from these points. Monitoring these support levels closely would enable traders to enter positions at more favourable prices, enhancing the potential for gains when the index rebounds.

In summary, the Nifty IT Index is at a critical juncture, with its current range-bound nature offering both risks and opportunities. For cautious traders, waiting for a clear breakout above 34,400 is recommended to confirm the direction of the trend.

For those willing to take on more risk, shorting near resistance with a strict stop-loss or buying near support levels presents viable strategies. Technical indicators and market momentum should be closely monitored to adjust strategies as needed and optimise trading outcomes.

Nifty Auto Index Analysis: Overbought Zone

The Nifty Auto Index is currently trading at 24,396.70, and the technical indicators suggest that it is in an overbought zone. This scenario makes it very risky to initiate fresh long positions at the current market price (CMP).

The best trading strategy under these conditions would be to sell and book profits either at the CMP or on any subsequent rise. All technical indicators, including RSI and MACD, are pointing towards an overbought condition, indicating that selling pressure is likely to be attracted at higher levels.

Consequently, it would be prudent for traders to book profits at this stage and refrain from entering new positions until the index experiences a pullback. This approach minimises the risk of potential losses from a market correction. Support on the charts is expected around the 24,000 and 22,850 levels.

These support levels are critical as they represent potential entry points for traders looking to re-enter the market once the index corrects from its overbought condition. Waiting for the index to pull back to these support levels allows traders to capitalise on lower entry prices, thereby enhancing the potential for future gains.

In summary, the Nifty Auto Index is currently overbought, making it risky to initiate fresh positions. The best strategy is to sell and book profits at the CMP or on any rise, given the likelihood of increased selling pressure. Traders should wait patiently for a pullback to the support levels of 24,000 and 22,850 before considering new long positions. This cautious approach will help manage risk and optimise potential returns.



(Disclaimer: Ravi Nathani is an independent technical analyst. Views are his own. He does not hold any positions in the Indices mentioned above and this is not an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any security. It should not be construed as a recommendation to purchase or sell such securities.)