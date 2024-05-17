Home / Markets / News / Nifty IT rangebound, FMCG bullish in near term: Here's how to trade

Nifty IT rangebound, FMCG bullish in near term: Here's how to trade

The Nifty FMCG Index is showing a bullish trend on the charts, with the potential for a fresh bullish breakout if it closes above 55,500

share market
Web Exclusive
Ravi Nathani Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 7:39 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Nifty IT Index
The Nifty IT Index is currently consolidating between 34,000 and 33,000 following a sharp correction, suggesting a range-bound movement in the near term. 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Given this context, the best trading strategy would be to buy near the support level of 33,000 and sell near the resistance level of 34,000. 

For buying near support, an entry point around 33,000 with a target of 34,000 is advisable, placing a stop-loss just below 33,000 to manage risk effectively. 

Conversely, for selling near resistance, an entry point around 34,000 with a target of 33,000 is recommended, setting a stop-loss just above 34000 to limit potential losses.

Key levels to watch include the resistance at 34,000, with an extended target of 34,700 if a breakout occurs, and the support at 33,000, with a deeper support level at 32,500 if the index breaks below the consolidation range. 

If the index breaks above 34,000, the next resistance to monitor is 34,700. Conversely, if the index breaks below 33,000, the next support level to watch is 32,500.

In summary, the near-term strategy involves trading within the 34,000-33,000 range by buying near support and selling near resistance. 

Additionally, traders should monitor 34,000 for an upside breakout and 33,000 for a downside breakout, with subsequent key levels at 34,700 and 32,500. 

By following these strategies, traders can effectively navigate the consolidation phase and be prepared for potential breakouts in either direction.

Nifty FMCG Index 
The Nifty FMCG Index is showing a bullish trend on the charts, with the potential for a fresh bullish breakout if it closes above 55,500. The support levels to watch on the downside are 54,500 and 53,800. Given this context, the best trading strategy is to buy on dips. 

This means entering the market around the support levels, specifically at 54,500 or 53,800, to capitalise on the bullish trend. 

Traders should keep an eye on the 55,500 level, as a close above this point would signal a strong bullish breakout, indicating further upward momentum.

(Disclaimer: Ravi Nathani is an independent technical analyst. Views are his own. He does not hold any positions in the Indices mentioned above and this is not an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any security. It should not be construed as a recommendation to purchase or sell such securities.)

Also Read

Nifty Realty, Nifty FMCG in overbought zone: Avoid fresh long positions

Downtrend on charts for Nifty FMCG, Nifty Pharma: Check key levels

Nifty FMCG, Nifty Energy: Sell on rise amid likely correction ahead

Nifty Metal, Nifty Pharma: 'Sell on rise' as charts suggest likely pullback

Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Private Bank overbought on charts: How to trade?

RIL, Adani Ports, Vi, Biocon, CONCOR among nine stocks to track on May 17

Stock market trading guide for today: Nifty, Go Digit IPO, Dow Jones

F&O Strategy: HDFC Securities recommends bull spread on Nifty50

Soft US inflation data pushes markets higher; Sensex gains 677 points

Scramble for ERP licence even as doubts remain on the market size

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Stock callsMarket technicalstechnical chartsNifty IT IndexNifty ITNifty FMCG

First Published: May 17 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story