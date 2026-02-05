IT shares sell-off: Shares of Indian IT (information technology) services companies witnessed a marginal recovery on Thursday, February 5, 2026, following a sharp sell-off in their American Depository Receipts (ADRs) overnight.

ADRs of Wipro and Infosys fell by up to 3.3 per cent on Wednesday, extending losses after declining around 6 per cent amid rising concerns about the global tech sector. On Thursday, the Nifty IT index was trading almost flat with a negative bias. Around 9:35 AM, shares of Wipro and Infosys were trading marginally higher.

Here's why Indian IT stocks are in focus: On Wednesday, the Nifty IT index fell nearly 6 per cent to hit a low of 35,809.50, as all index constituents settled in red. Shares of Infosys, TCS, Coforge, LTIMindree, Persistent Systems, Mphasis, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra and Wipro fell in the range of 3 to 8 per cent.

The sell-off came after artificial intelligence startup Anthropic launched a AI-powered productivity tool for in-house lawyers . The development has raised concerns for software companies owing to perceived threats to their business models after the emergence of artificial intelligence. Prasenjit Paul, equity research analyst at Paul Asset & Fund Manager at 129 Wealth Fund, said the sharp correction in IT heavyweight stocks validates a structural shift: generic service models relying on headcount are facing an existential test as agentic AI automates volume-based tasks. However, Anthropic said the tool is designed to handle routine legal work such as contract checks, non-disclosure agreement reviews, legal summaries, and standard drafting tasks. It is part of the company's AI assistant Claude and functions like a plugin for in-house legal teams.

It further clarified that the tool does not give legal advice and said that lawyers must review any AI-generated content before it is used. Ravi Singh, chief research officer at Master Capital Services, said the Indian IT sector faces a genuine inflection point, as major companies are systematically incorporating AI lead solutions in addition to legacy offerings. He noted that enterprise demand for AI agents and workflow automation has moved from experimentation to scalable deployments, while established IT companies retain an edge due to strong client relationships and the capital to acquire AI capabilities. "However, we view this as a bifurcation opportunity and are actively allocating capital to specialised IT firms; those serve niche verticals like healthcare giants and global OEMs. By deploying agentic AI to decouple revenue from manpower costs, niche smaller IT firms are poised for significant margin expansion and a massive valuation re-rating," Paul said.