Stocks to Watch today: Bharti Airtel, LIC, Trent, NSDL, Tata Power, Marico

Stocks to Watch today, Thursday, February 5, 2026: GIFT Nifty futures indicate a favourable start for the benchmark Indian equity indices on Thursday. The futures were quoted at 25,867, trading 19 points higher from the previous close at 06:51 AM.

Markets across the Asia-Pacific region were trading mostly lower on Thursday, tracking a deepening technology-led sell-off on Wall Street that also weighed on cryptocurrencies. South Korea’s Kospi fell 1.31 per cent, pressured by losses in chipmakers Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, which dropped 3.61 per cent and 4.56 per cent, respectively. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was marginally higher, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.18 per cent, dragged down by energy stocks.

Overnight in the US, major Wall Street indices closed mixed on Wednesday. Technology shares came under pressure, with declines in Advanced Micro Devices, Palantir and other tech companies, as investors grew cautious about elevated valuations and questioned whether the AI-driven rally has peaked. The broader S&P 500 fell 0.51 per cent, marking its second consecutive session of losses, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.51 per cent. In contrast, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.53 per cent. Meanwhile, here are some of the top stocks to watch during today’s session: Tata Power Company: The Tata Group’s power generation company reported a 4 per cent drop in n The Tata Group’s power generation company reported a 4 per cent drop in n et profit to ₹1,194 crore for the third quarter of 2025–26 (Q3FY26) due to the ongoing shutdown of its flagship Mundra thermal power plant in Gujarat. The company’s revenue also declined 11 per cent to ₹14,269 crore during the quarter.

Cummins India: The company’s The company’s profit declined 11.9 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹453 crore in the December quarter of FY26 versus ₹514 crore reported in Q3FY25. The company’s revenues also declined 1 per cent to ₹3,055 crore in Q3FY26 from ₹3,086 crore reported in the same quarter of the last fiscal year. Emcure Pharmaceuticals: The Pune-based pharmaceutical The Pune-based pharmaceutical company posted a 48 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in profit after tax (PAT) for Q3FY26 to ₹231 crore, while its revenue from operations rose 20 per cent to ₹2,363 crore. Both the domestic and international businesses posted double-digit growth during the quarter, with domestic sales growing 15.4 per cent, while the international business was up 24.5 per cent Y-o-Y.

Bajaj Finserv: The NBFC reported a consolidated The NBFC reported a consolidated net profit of ₹2,229 crore in Q3FY26 , flat compared to ₹2,231 crore in Q3FY25, due to accelerated provisioning and a one-time charge related to the new labour codes. Metropolis Healthcare: India’s second-largest pathology laboratory chain posted a 32 per cent Y-o-Y growth in consolidated net profit to ₹41.3 crore for Q3FY26, while revenue from operations grew 26 per cent to ₹322.7 crore. However, on a sequential basis, revenue and profit fell 5.4 per cent and 21.5 per cent, respectively. Emami: The FMCG firm reported a 14.5 per cent Y-o-Y increase in consolidated net profit to ₹319.48 crore for Q3FY26, led by volume growth and margin expansion. Net profit in the year-ago period stood at ₹279 crore. Emami’s consolidated revenue from operations in Q3FY26 rose 9.8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,151.81 crore.

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank (TMB): The bank posted its highest-ever net profit of ₹342 crore in Q3FY26, up 14 per cent from ₹300 crore in Q3FY25. The bank’s net interest income stood at ₹646.14 crore for Q3FY26 as against ₹570.39 crore for Q3FY25, registering a growth rate of 13.28 per cent. The bank’s total business grew 14.28 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1.07 trillion versus ₹94,042 crore last year. Lupin: The pharma major announced the launch of Topiramate Extended-Release Capsules, 25 mg, 50 mg, 100 mg and 200 mg, in the United States following approval of its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) from the US FDA.

NSDL: Around 149.2 million shares, or 75 per cent of the depository’s outstanding equity, are set to become eligible for trading on Thursday as the six-month post-IPO shareholder lock-in expires. The company made its market debut in August last year. Marico: The company announced that it has entered into definitive agreements to make a strategic investment in Cosmix Wellness Private Limited, which owns the brand “Cosmix,” one of India’s leading digital-first functional wellness brands. As part of the investment, the company will acquire 60 per cent of Cosmix Wellness’ paid-up share capital from its founders, subject to the terms and conditions of the definitive agreements, Marico said in a regulatory filing.