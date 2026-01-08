Sebi notifies new stock broker regulations after over three decades

After over three decades, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has revised the stock broker regulations, with reforms on compliance.

Following Sebi board approval last month, the Stock Broker Regulations, 2026, have now been notified, replacing the norms set in 1992.

Under the new regulations, stock brokers have been allowed to undertake additional activities regulated by other financial sector authorities. Brokers may also provide incidental investment advice to their broking clients.

Further, stock brokers have also been allowed to act as underwriters out of their own net worth or funds, albeit with several conditions.

