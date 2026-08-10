Nifty may remain range-bound; analyst picks BLS International, Paytm

Disclaimer: This article is written by Hitesh Rathi, technical analyst - equity & derivatives, Angel One. Views expressed are his own. Readers' discretion is advised.

Nifty forms a Doji on the weekly chart.

Given the absence of any meaningful price movement throughout the week, the overall technical structure remains largely unchanged. That said, the formation of a Doji candle on the weekly chart reflects a sense of indecision amongst participants at elevated levels.

While the broader structure remains constructive. A decisive breakout above the 24,800-24,850 band would not only confirm a resumption of the prior uptrend, but also a breakout from the ongoing three-month trading range. Such a breakout would bring the higher time frames in alignment with the smaller time frames, paving the way for a sustained upmove.

Until then, adopting a strategy to buy any dips to strong support zones, instead of chasing momentum to the upside, remains a more viable strategy. From a levels perspective, immediate support continues to be placed in the 24,450–24,350 band, followed by a stronger cushion at the psychological level of 24,000.