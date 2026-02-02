Nifty Metal sheds 9%, Hind Zinc 20% in 2 days; what should investors do?

Hindustan Zinc

" Hindustan Zinc has support around ₹585 - ₹560 zone on the weekly chart, from where it can revisit levels of ₹650 in the next one month or so," says Vithlani.

The analyst recommends that the short-term outlook seems side-ways to mildly negative as the index quotes below its recent swing high and the 20-DEMA. The index has near support around 11,250, below which the index can fall to 10,900 levels, says Vithlani.The analyst, however, believes that the overall structure remains bullish, and any dip towards 10,900-10,800 can provide a good buying opportunity with a medium-term perspective.Among individual stocks, Vithlani remains bullish on Hindustan Zinc from the metal pack, and expects to stock to revist its recent highs.Current Market Price: ₹582