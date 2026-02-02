The ETFs were taking cues from the fall in gold and silver prices. Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) gold March 5 futures are down 5 per cent at ₹1,37,390 per 10 grams on Monday, while the March contracts for MCX silver were down 6 per cent at 2,49,713 per KGs.

In the global market, spot gold and silver prices were lower by 6 per cent and 11.8 per cent, respectively. From their record highs, gold and silver are down 13.5 per cent and 32 per cent.

Following the biggest plunge in more than a decade on Friday for gold and the biggest ever intraday loss for silver, the precious metals continued to see selling pressure. According to reports, the trigger for Friday’s selloff was the news that US President Donald Trump would nominate Kevin Warsh to lead the Federal Reserve.

Commenting on the sharp crash in gold and silver prices, a "rare" event, Zerodha founder and Chief Executive Officer Nithin Kamath said such episodes are when risk management breaks down, with markets moving so violently that traders can lose more than their entire initial margin. He added that in his 16 years in the markets, he has seen a similar situation only once before, when crude oil prices turned negative during the Covid-19 pandemic.