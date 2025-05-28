Nifty outlook, May 28: How to trade NSE benchmark today? Check strategy

Nifty Trading Strategy, May 28: Nifty share price has been finding it difficult to cross the 25,116-resistance and continues to remain choppy. Among stocks, MOIL, Crompton Greaves look bullish

Nifty Outlook: A decisive level above 25,116 would bring back the bullish momentum in the Nifty