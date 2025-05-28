Nifty outlook, May 28: How to trade NSE benchmark today? Check strategy

On week ended May 16, 2025, Crompton Greaves Consumer share price brokeout from a downward sloping trend line on the weekly chart. The rise in Crompton Greaves Consumer's share price rise accompanied by a jump in volumes. Further, the stock price has been sustaining above 50-DEMA resistance. Weekly RSI has reached above 50, indicating a sustainable up trend. Weekly MACD is now placed above signal line.
MOIL stock price has broken out from a multi-week consolidation pattern with higher volumes. The stock is placed above all key moving averages, which indicates bullish trend on all time frames. The weekly RSI is placed above 50, indicating sustainable up trend. Further, the weekly MACD is also placed above signal and equilibrium line.
Disclaimer: Vinay Rajani is CMT, senior technical and derivative analyst at HDFC Securities. View expressed are his own.