Current market action looks similar to October 1987 crash: Chris Wood

The recent developments in the US treasury that triggered a sell-off in global equity markets, believes Christopher Wood, global head of equity strategy at Jefferies , looks similar to what happened in the October 1987 stock market crash.

On October 19, 1987, the Dow Jones industrial average (DJIA) crashed 22.6 per cent in what would later become known as Black Monday. Worldwide losses as a result, according to reports, were estimated at $1.71 trillion.



The potential similarity with what occurred in October 1987, Wood wrote in GREED & fear, his latest weekly note to investors, is that the historic stock market crash was preceded by a big sell-off in the ten-year Treasury over the summer months.





The 10-year Treasury bond yield rose by 203 basis points (bps) from 8.2 per cent on 17 June, 1987 to 10.23 per cent on 15 October, 1987.



More recently, the 10-year US treasury yield hit a 16-year high of 4.8 per cent, having risen by half a percentage point in a fortnight. However, since then, the yields have cooled off a tad to 4.71 per cent.



“The other salient point to note is that when the S&P500 subsequently collapsed by 28.5 per cent in four days, and by 20.5 per cent on October 19, 1987 alone, the Treasury bond market staged a classic flight-to-safety rally in the context of a then dramatic decline in the 10-year Treasury bond yield. The 10-year bond yield fell from a peak of 10.23 per cent on October 15, 1987 to 8.72 per cent on October 26, 1987,” Wood said.

European bonds now, experts say, are following in the footsteps of the US, with yields on Germany’s 10-year debt rising above 3 per cent for the first time since 2011, earlier this week. Japan’s 10-year yield, too, rose to a decade high, despite the Bank of Japan (BoJ) being prepared to buy $4.5 billion worth of bonds.







“Investors need to be ‘on it’ when it comes to the global bond market rout, as it could have far-reaching consequences, impacting various asset classes and investment portfolios, despite the situation having stabilised somewhat for the time being. The shift in investor preferences towards higher-yielding bonds can influence stock markets, potentially leading to equity market declines,” cautions Nigel Green, chief executive officer of deVere Group - a global consulting firm that has nearly $12 billion worth of assets under management.



Rising bond yields coupled with the US Federal Reserve's (US Fed's) hawkish stance on interest rates amid firm crude oil prices has already proved to be a triple whammy for the global equity markets. Closer home, the S&P BSE Sensex has lost nearly 2,300 points or 3.5 per cent from its 52-week high of 65,631.57 hit on September 15.

Meanwhile, the key question now, according to Wood, is whether treasury bonds would behave in a similar fashion in such circumstances given the current debate of 'higher for longer'.



“The near-term impact of GREED & fear’s still anticipated Fed fudging of its 2 per cent inflation target will confirm that Treasury bonds, and most likely all other G7 government bonds, are in a bear market, as has been GREED & fear’s view since early 2020,” he wrote.

This bear market view of Treasury bonds, he believes, is also supported by the breaking of the trend line in the long-term chart of the ten-year Treasury bond yield going back to the beginning of the 1980s.