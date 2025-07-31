Dr Reddy's Labs, Lupin: Nifty Pharma slips 2% amid Trump tariff jitters

Last checked, out of 20 stocks on the Nifty Pharma index, 16 declined. Among others, Natco Pharma fell 1.7 per cent, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories 1.5 per cent, Lupin 1.3 per cent, Ipca Laboratories 1.3 per cent, Zydus Lifesciences 1.2 per cent, and Granules India 1.2 per cent.

India exported over $10 billion in generic drugs and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) to the US in FY25, according to reports. The 25 per cent tariffs on Indian goods threaten to disrupt nearly $129 billion in annual bilateral trade.

The tariff order was posted by Trump on Truth Social on July 30, 2025, just days after the fifth round of trade talks concluded in Washington. He hinted at additional penalties related to India’s purchases of Russian defence and energy supplies.

ALSO READ: Trump tariff on Indian goods to raise drugs costs in US: Pharmexcil The sixth round of negotiations is scheduled for late August 2025, with a US delegation visiting New Delhi starting August 25.

How could Trump tariff affect pharma companies?

Darekar believes acute therapy companies experience greater tariff impact than chronic disease players due to pricing elasticity differences. US manufacturing remains cost-prohibitive for generics. Domestic focused firms such as Mankind, Torrent, and Ajanta are less vulnerable to tariff concerns. Hospital chains (Apollo, Fortis) and diagnostics (Dr. Lal Pathlabs, Metropolis) provide defensive positions.

"A 25 per cent tariff would pressure pharmaceutical firms with significant US exposure, and initiatives will be taken to pass costs to consumers or reassess product portfolios," said Nitant Darekar, research analyst, Bonanza.He added: Chemical API manufacturers like Divi's Laboratories and Aurobindo face higher risk given commoditised pricing sensitivity, while biologics and injectable-focused players such as Biocon and Dr. Reddy's demonstrate better resilience through manufacturing complexity.