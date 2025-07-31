Bharat Forge to Tata Motors: Why did auto stocks fall in trade on Thursday?

Why did auto stocks fall?

TheTrump administration slapped India with a higher-than-expected 25 per cent tariff by the US, starting Friday. US President Donald Trump said that India has tariffs that are “among the highest in the World," and are the most "strenuous and obnoxious non-monetary trade barriers of any country." He further threatened additional penalties over India's energy purchases from Russia.

As things stand now, India faces one of the highest tariffs that the US has imposed, while Vietnam faces 20 per cent tariffs, Indonesia has 19 per cent, and Japan has 15 per cent. Brazil got a reprieve on the implementation of 50 per cent levies.