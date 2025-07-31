Home / Markets / News / Bharat Forge to Tata Motors: Why did auto stocks fall in trade on Thursday?

Bharat Forge to Tata Motors: Why did auto stocks fall in trade on Thursday?

Bharat Forge and Samvardhana Motherson International shares fell over 3 per cent each after Trump imposed a 25 per cent tariff

market, stock trading, trading
Nifty Auto index fell as much as 1.46 per cent
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 10:57 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Shares of Indian auto and auto ancillary stocks took a beating on Thursday after US President Donald Trump imposed a 25 per cent tariffs on domestic exports to the country, starting Friday. 
 
Shares of Bharat Forge and Samvardhana Motherson International fell over 3 per cent each, while Tata Motors and Balkrishna Industries fell over 2 per cent each. All 15 stocks in the auto stocks gauge -- Nifty Auto -- declined, with the index itself down as much as 1.46 per cent during the session. 
 
As of 9:35 AM, the Nifty Auto index was down 0.2 per cent, compared to a 0.58 per cent decline in the benchmark Nifty50 index. Bharat Forge (down 2.80 index) led the fall, followed by Samvardhana Motherson (down 1.8 per cent), Tata Motors (down 1.7 per cent), and Balkrshina Industries (down 1.4 per cent).  

Why did auto stocks fall? 

TheTrump administration slapped India with a higher-than-expected 25 per cent tariff by the US, starting Friday.  US President Donald Trump said that India has tariffs that are “among the highest in the World," and are the most "strenuous and obnoxious non-monetary trade barriers of any country."  He further threatened additional penalties over India's energy purchases from Russia. 
 
As things stand now, India faces one of the highest tariffs that the US has imposed, while Vietnam faces 20 per cent tariffs, Indonesia has 19 per cent, and Japan has 15 per cent. Brazil got a reprieve on the implementation of 50 per cent levies. 
 
Specifically on auto, India exported $2.2 billion worth of auto parts and components to the US in 2024. Finished vehicle exports remain marginal at $10 million, but parts shipments will now face the full 25 per cent tariff.
 
According to a  Barclays Research report, India's auto and vehicle exports to the US consist mainly of auto accessories/parts ($2.6 billion in 2023), and are among the top 10 exports to the US.
 
As per reports, Sona BLW and Ramkrishna Forgings are among the top auto parts makers that the highly exposed to revenue from the US. This is followed by Bharat Forge and Tata Motors. 

Mahindra and Mahindra Q1 results

M&M shares fell despite posting a 24 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to ₹4,083 crore in the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q1FY26). 
 
The consolidated revenue went up by 22 per cent to ₹45,529 crore. Auto revenues were up by 31 per cent to ₹25,999 crore, while the farm sector revenue was up 12 per cent to ₹10,892 crore.
     

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex off day's low, down 450 pts; Nifty above 24,700; HUL, ITC lead recovery

Asian stocks slide as weak China data, copper plunge rattle markets

Trump's tariffs threaten to deepen India's $248 bn stock market rout

Top stock picks, July 31: PI Industries, Grasim; check target, stop-loss

Here's why Apollo Hospitals & 2 other stocks are on analyst radar today

Topics :The Smart InvestorBuzzing stocksMarketsNifty AutoNifty Auto indexautomotive industryAuto ancillariesTata MotorsM&MBharat ForgeTrump tariffs

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 10:02 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story