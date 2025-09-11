Home / Markets / News / Nifty posts longest winning streak in four months, ends above 25k

Nifty posts longest winning streak in four months, ends above 25k

Nifty gained for the seventh straight session, closing above 25,000 for the first time since August 21, though the rally's pace was modest compared to April's strong surge

The index also closed above the 25,000 mark for the first time since August 21. The Nifty ended the session at 25,005.50, up 32 points, or 0.13 per cent. | Illustration: Binay Sinha
Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 6:41 PM IST
The benchmark Nifty rose for a seventh straight session on Thursday, marking its longest winning streak since the seven-session gains ended on April 23.
 
The index also closed above the 25,000 mark for the first time since August 21. The Nifty ended the session at 25,005.50, up 32 points, or 0.13 per cent.
 
However, the gains this time were more modest compared with the previous long rally. From April 11 to April 23, the Nifty had surged 8.6 per cent, while the 50-share index has risen just 1.73 per cent during the current streak.
 
“Going ahead, the zone of 25,080–25,100 will act as an immediate hurdle for the index. Any sustainable move above the 25,100 level could trigger a sharp upside rally up to 25,240. On the downside, the 24,900–24,870 zone will act as crucial support for the index,” said Sudeep Shah, head – technical research and derivatives, SBI Securities.
 

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 6:41 PM IST

