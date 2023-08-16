Nifty Private Bank index looks weak on charts; check key buying levels

Nifty Financial Services Index

The Nifty Financial Services Index stands at 19,652.50, with a prevailing short-term upward trend. Amidst this, a healthy near-term correction has taken place, bringing the index in close proximity to vital support levels at 19,525 and 19,380. Presently, the index has found support at 19,525. However, in the event of a break below this level, swing traders are advised to consider accumulating the index and its constituents within the range of 19,525 to 19,380.



It's important to implement a strict stoploss at 19,200 on a closing basis to manage potential risks. For those employing this strategy, the short-term targets lie at 20,300 and 20,900. The approach here is to capitalize on opportunities presented by market dips, aiming to make purchases during these downturns. In essence, the Nifty Financial Services Index showcases a robust short-term upward trend, accompanied by a beneficial near-term correction.

Nifty Pvt Banks Index