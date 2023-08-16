Home / Markets / News / Market LIVE: Sensex down 200pts, Nifty below 19,400; HDFC Bank top drag
Market LIVE: Sensex down 200pts, Nifty below 19,400; HDFC Bank top drag

Stock Market Live on August 16, 2023: Broader markets, too, witnessed selling pressure as Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices declined up to 0.5 per cent

SI Reporter New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2023 | 9:41 AM IST
Opening Bell | Equity markets were off to a weak start in Wednesday's trade, led by losses in banking and financial names.Read More

9:31 AM Aug 23

Large Tarde :: IndiGo falls 4% after nearly 5% equity changes hands

9:26 AM Aug 23

Broader markets largely lower; SmallCap index gains

9:21 AM Aug 23

Sectoral trends :: Nifty Bank, Financial Services indices fall 1% each

9:19 AM Aug 23

Sensex Heatmap :: 20 of 30 index constituents drop in early deals; HDFC, ICICI Bank, Tata Steel top drags

9:17 AM Aug 23

Opening Bell :: Nifty sees a 100-point knock, starts below 19.350

9:16 AM Aug 23

Opening Bell :: Sensex slides nearly 350 pts

9:09 AM Aug 23

Pre-Open Session :: Nifty below 19,400

9:08 AM Aug 23

Pre-Open Session :: Sensex drops 160 pts

9:05 AM Aug 23

Currency Check :: Forex market shut today on account of Parsi New Year holiday

8:40 AM Aug 23

WATCH VIDEO | Time to turn cautious on stocks of new-age companies?

8:24 AM Aug 23

Rupee closes at 10-mth low of 82.95/$ on Monday

8:16 AM Aug 23

Nifty Private Bank index looks weak on charts; check key buying levels

8:08 AM Aug 23

IndiGo on the block: Promoters eye exiting nearly 4% stake

8:00 AM Aug 23

Stocks to Watch today, Aug 16: IndiGo, ITC, SBFC, Infy, Voda Idea, M&M, Zee

7:56 AM Aug 23

Gift Nifty signals gap-down start for D-Street

7:52 AM Aug 23

JPMorgan, other top banks likely to face ratings cut, says Fitch Ratings

9:41 AM Aug 23

Reliance Jio executes Letter of Guarantee in favour of Samsung

>> Guarantee issued for Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (RJIL), a subsidiary of the company - Letter of Guarantee executed by the company in favour of Samsung
India Electronics Private Limited (SIEPL) in consideration of SIEPL extending credit for supply of LTE equipment or part thereof to RJIL. The maximum liability
of the company under the guarantee is Rs 7,706 crore. 

9:37 AM Aug 23

M&M's arm launches Mahindra OJA tractor range; stock flat

The company’s tractor division, Mahindra Tractors on Tuesday launched the Mahindra OJA tractor range. This new tractors were priced at Rs 5.64 lakh for OJA 2127 and Rs 7.35 lakh for OJA 3140 in Pune.

9:35 AM Aug 23

Infosys signs multi-year deal with Liberty Global; stock up 1%

The IT major has signed a multi-year deal with Liberty Global, a London-based converged video, broadband and communications firm. As part of the expanded collaboration agreement, Infosys will provide services to Liberty Global estimated at $1.64 billion over the initial 5-year term and at $2.5 billion if the contract is extended to eight years.

9:32 AM Aug 23

Buzzing stock :: ITC shares rise 1.5% in a weak market post Q1 show

>> The company reported a 16.29 per cent YoY rise in Q1 consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 2023 at Rs 5,104. 93 crore when compared with Rs 4,389.76 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Consolidated revenue from operations, however, declined 6 per cent to Rs 18,639.48 crore.
 

9:31 AM Aug 23

9:26 AM Aug 23

Broader markets largely lower; SmallCap index gains

9:25 AM Aug 23

Sector check :: Metal index extends slide after 2% drop on Monday

9:24 AM Aug 23

Sector check :; All but IDFC First decline in Nifty Bank

9:22 AM Aug 23

Sector check :: 17 of 20 Nifty Fin Services index components drag in trade

9:21 AM Aug 23

9:19 AM Aug 23

9:17 AM Aug 23

9:16 AM Aug 23

9:12 AM Aug 23

ALERT :: Tejas Networks receives purchase order of Rs 7,492 cr from TCS

>> Tejas Networks Limited has executed with Tata Consultancy Services Limited, a related party of the company, the Master Contract towards supply, support and annual maintenance services for Radio Access Network equipment for BSNL's pan-India 4G/5G network. 

>> The company received a purchase order for an amount of Rs 7,492 crore (excluding GST) from TCS towards supply of 4G/5G RAN equipment for approximately 100,000 sites. 

9:09 AM Aug 23

9:08 AM Aug 23

9:05 AM Aug 23

Currency Check :: Forex market shut today on account of Parsi New Year holiday

8:59 AM Aug 23

India Inc's Q1 result review: Margin boost cushions slower revenue growth

India Inc's combined quarterly net profit rose 47 per cent to a record Rs 3.36 trn; net sales were up just 5 per cent. READ MORE

8:56 AM Aug 23

Govt bond yields may rise after higher than expected July inflation print

Experts believe that yield on benchmark 10-year bond might remain at 7.20-7.25 per cent. READ MORE

8:45 AM Aug 23

After disappointing results in Q1FY24, valuation support for LIC stock

In operational terms, annualised premium equivalent (APE) declined and value of new business (VNB) margin was flat. READ MORE

First Published: Aug 16 2023 | 7:34 AM IST

