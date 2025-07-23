Monarch Surveyors IPO Day 2 update: Subscription rises 30x, GMP at 68%

Among the individual categories, retail investors led the demand by subscribing to the portion reserved for them by 48.1 times. This was followed by non-institutional investors (NIIs), who bid for 27.6 times of the reserved quota, and the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) portion was subscribed 2.23 times.

Monarch Surveyors IPO grey market premium (GMP)

According to sources tracking unofficial markets, the unlisted shares of Monarch Surveyors were trading at 420, commanding a grey market premium of ₹170 or 68 per cent against the upper end of the price band of ₹237 to ₹250.

Monarch Surveyors IPO details

The New Delhi-based company aims to raise ₹93.75 crore through its maiden public issue. The SME IPO comprises a fresh issue of 3.75 million equity shares, with no offer for sale (OFS) component.

Monarch Surveyors IPO key dates

Monarch Surveyors IPO will close for subscription on Thursday, July 24, 2025. The basis of the allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on Friday, July 25, 2025. Shares of Monarch Surveyors are scheduled to be listed on the BSE SME platform tentatively on Tuesday, July 29, 2025.