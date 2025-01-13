Nifty SmallCap index can break 22-month up trend; MidCap index may tank 12%

The Nifty SmallCap and MidCap indices have plunged up to 7% thus far in 2025 as against a near 2% fall in the Nifty 50 index. Chart shows broader indices on course to test multi-month support levels.

Stock Market, Market Crash, BSE, NSE(Photo: Shutterstock)