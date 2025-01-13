Interarch Building Products shares rise 4% after order win worth Rs 221 cr

Shares of Interarch Building Products were in high demand on Monday after the company secured Rs 221 crore orders in the semiconductor and lithium-ion battery sector from Tata Projects. Interarch Building Products share price rose 4.46 per cent at Rs 1,624.85 per share on the BSE in intraday trade.

Interarch Building Products announced two major project wins, with the first order being for TATA Semiconductor Assembly & Testing Pvt Limited, for their semiconductor manufacturing facility in Jagiroad, Morigaon, Assam.

This project is a key initiative in India’s growing semiconductor ecosystem, aligned with the government’s vision to boost domestic electronics manufacturing.

The second order is for Agratas Energy Storage Solutions Pvt. Ltd., for the construction of India’s largest lithium-ion battery manufacturing unit, is in Sanand, Gujarat. The facility will cater to the rapidly growing energy storage market, supporting India’s transition to sustainable energy solutions. This is Interarch’ s second lithium-ion battery manufacturing order, after Exide Energy Solutions, the company said in a statement.

In both these projects, TATA Projects Limited is the EPC contractor, the company said.

“We are proud to partner with Tata Projects Limited on these transformative initiatives. The semiconductor and energy storage sectors are pivotal to India's economic and technological future. Our flexible and industry-agnostic infrastructure solutions ensure efficiency, reliability, and sustainability in every project we undertake. These collaborations further reflect our commitment to driving innovation and growth across new-age industries,” said Arvind Nanda, managing director of Interarch Building Products.

The company has a total market capitalisation of Rs 2,562.13 crore. At 12:15 PM, the stock price of the company slipped by 1.16 per cent at Rs 1,537.35 a piece on the BSE. By comparison, the BSE’s Sensex was up 0.80 per cent to 76,760.70 level.

Interarch Building Products is a leading provider of pre-engineered steel building solutions in India. The company possesses integrated capabilities encompassing design and engineering, manufacturing, and on-site project management for the installation and erection of pre-engineered steel structures.