NCL Industries shares decline 4% after posting Q3 biz update; here's why

NCL Industries shares slipped 4 per cent in Monday's trade on BSE, logging an intraday low at Rs 196.35 per share. The stock was down after the company posted its Q3 business update.

NCL Industries share price was down 3.45 per cent at Rs 197.50 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.74 per cent at 76,805.32. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 893.35 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at Rs 259.85 per share and the 52-week low was at Rs 179.55 per share. Around 11:59 AM,was down 3.45 per cent at Rs 197.50 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.74 per cent at 76,805.32. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 893.35 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at Rs 259.85 per share and the 52-week low was at Rs 179.55 per share.

In its Q3 update, the company said its cement production in the quarter dropped 12 per cent to 661,049 MT as compared to 749,703 MT a year ago. Its cement dispatches also slipped 11 per cent to 662,936 MT as compared to 741,556 MT a year ago.

The company's cement board production was also down 3 per cent to 20,231 MT as compared to 18,762 MT a year ago. Its cement board dispatches declined 5 per cent to 18,743 MT as compared to 19,782 MT. However, door production and sales jumped 39 per cent to 8,680 units as compared to 6,237 units.

NCL Industries Ltd. is a prominent Indian manufacturer specialising in building materials, with a strong focus on cement production and various construction products. The company manufactures Ordinary Portland Cement (OPC) and Pozzolana Portland Cement (PPC), which are widely used in residential, commercial, and infrastructure projects. In addition to cement, NCL produces cement boards, pre-laminated boards, and decorative panels, which have found strong demand in the interior design and construction sectors. The company's boards are used for applications such as flooring, partitions, and ceiling panels. The company has expanded its product portfolio to include insulation materials and other construction supplies, making it a comprehensive player in the building materials market.

Apart from manufacturing, NCL is involved in real estate development, with projects that include residential complexes and commercial properties, which adds a strategic dimension to its business. The company's operations are centered around multiple manufacturing plants, ensuring a wide distribution network across India, which helps meet the growing demand for building materials in both urban and rural markets.

Also Read

In the past one year, NCL Industries shares have lost 8.4 per cent against Sensex's rise of 6.6 per cent.