Nifty SmallCap up 16% in 1 month; key levels to watch on overbought stocks

As bulls continue to roar on the Dalal Street, apart from the benchmark indices scaling new summits, the broader indices too have registered new life-time highs in recent days.

The NSE Nifty SmallCap index has hit a new peak of 15,374 in trades on Monday surpassing its earlier high of 15,489 hit on February 07. In the interim period, the index had tumbled to a low of 13,284 on March 14 - down over 14 per cent from its then peak - amid Sebi's clampdown on the smallcap segment.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The market regulator, Sebi, in March has asked mutual funds to conduct stress test on mid- and small-cap funds with a view to be prepared to protect retail investors in times of market volatility. The test results varied, with few funds reporting that it may require up to 22 days to liquidate 50 per cent of its holdings in smallcap schemes.