Nifty stocks to watch in FY26: Right stocks could yield high returns

As FY26 begins, investors are seeking stocks with the highest upside potential. Risk-averse investors may focus on companies within the Nifty 50 basket. Most brokerages predict the 50-share blue-chip index will deliver double-digit returns this year due to a moderation in valuations. However, selecting the right individual stocks could yield even higher returns. We have screened companies based on consensus 12-month price targets compiled by Bloomberg.

Barring a few stocks such as Jio Financial Services (only one analyst tracking the stock), Adani Enterprises (four analysts), and Grasim Industries (nine analysts), most components have broad coverage. For instance, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India are tracked by 50 analysts each.

If the wisdom of the crowd holds, IndusInd Bank, Zomato, and Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) may deliver the strongest upside potential, while JSW Steel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Bajaj Finserv might see subdued performance in FY26. It is worth noting that analysts' ratings and price targets are subject to change based on market dynamics. Recent stock price movements may also skew the perceived upside or downside.