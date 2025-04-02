Home / Markets / News / Nifty stocks to watch in FY26: Right stocks could yield high returns

If the wisdom of the crowd holds, IndusInd Bank, Zomato, and Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) may deliver the strongest upside potential

Shiva Rajora New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2025 | 11:27 AM IST
As FY26 begins, investors are seeking stocks with the highest upside potential. Risk-averse investors may focus on companies within the Nifty 50 basket. Most brokerages predict the 50-share blue-chip index will deliver double-digit returns this year due to a moderation in valuations. However, selecting the right individual stocks could yield even higher returns. We have screened companies based on consensus 12-month price targets compiled by Bloomberg.
 
Barring a few stocks such as Jio Financial Services (only one analyst tracking the stock), Adani Enterprises (four analysts), and Grasim Industries (nine analysts), most components have broad coverage. For instance, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India are tracked by 50 analysts each.
 
If the wisdom of the crowd holds, IndusInd Bank, Zomato, and Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) may deliver the strongest upside potential, while JSW Steel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Bajaj Finserv might see subdued performance in FY26. It is worth noting that analysts' ratings and price targets are subject to change based on market dynamics. Recent stock price movements may also skew the perceived upside or downside.
 
What's hot, what's not Nifty stocks that could offer highest and lowest upside during the new financial year
           
  12M PT Last close (Rs) Analysts* Difference (%)**  
IndusInd Bank 1,007 683 48 48  
Zomato 283 202 30 40  
M&M 3,543 2,638 41 34  
Adani Ports & SEZ 1,529 1,175 19 30  
Infosys 1,975 1,527 47 29  
           
           
  12M PT Last close (Rs) Analysts* Difference (%)**  
JSW Steel 1,008 1,056 35 -5  
Kotak Mahindra 2,122 2,146 44 -1  
Bajaj Finserv 1,925 1,937 12 -1  
Tata Steel 154 153 35 1  
Bajaj Finance 8,872 8,698 38 2  
Eicher Motors 5,423 5,307 40 2  
           
Source: Bloomberg          
Note: 12M PT is Consensus 12 month price target; Last close as on April 1; *No. of analysts tracking the stock; **Between PT and last close
 
First Published: Apr 02 2025 | 11:26 AM IST

